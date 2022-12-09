ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Eye on Politics: The race for Mayor of Dallas, history made in Fort Worth

By Lexi Salazar, Jack Fink
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

Eye on Politics: The race for Mayor of Dallas, history made in Fort Worth 15:44

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - History was made in Fort Worth this week. Texas lawmakers have filed bills to increase and repeal abortion restrictions for the upcoming legislative session. And Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke with Jack Fink about his re-election bid after former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told Jack he won't run for mayor. All these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 8).

Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.

A look ahead to the race for Dallas mayor

It's still months away, but the field of potential candidates in the 2023 Dallas Mayor's race has already narrowed. Former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told CBS 11 he has decided not to run.

Hinojosa, who left his job last July earlier than planned so he could consider a run, said he decided against challenging Mayor Eric Johnson because the timing isn't ideal, his consultant work is keeping him very busy and that it would be difficult to campaign for the job.

Jack spoke with Johnson this week, who said he's focused on his re-election bid and not on potential challengers.

"If you look at the story of Dallas, it's actually a national success story," Johnson said. "We've done a lot of great things in this city over the past four years. I think if you ask the voters the direction the city is going, they'll say it's going in the right direction."

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson said he is surprised Hinojosa isn't running. "It is a big deal."

Jillson said, "Right now, the Mayor does look safe. It'll be a smaller field I think because the Mayors running for re-election usually prevail."

Hinojosa's decision not to run comes as Mayor Johnson has received numerous endorsements and raised a lot of money.

Endorsements include longtime Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, veteran State Senator Royce West, and former Dallas Mayor and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert.

More than two dozen former city council members, current and past state representatives who chair education committees, and three current Dallas ISD Board Members have also backed Johnson.

A campaign finance report from this past July shows Johnson raised more than $331,000 between January 1 and June 30 of this year and had more than $875,000 in his office-holder account.

Candidates for Mayor and city council can begin filing paperwork to appear on the ballot January 18.

The filing deadline is February 17.

Watch Jack's full interview with Johnson in the video player below.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson discusses re-election bid 09:00

History made in Fort Worth

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in Fort Worth Thursday, making history. She was on hand for the official unveiling of the first paper money printed with her signature.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was on hand for the official unveiling of the first paper money printed with her signature in Fort Worth this week. CBSDFW.com

She was joined by the U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba.

This took place at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility. It's the first time in U.S. history that bills will have the signature of a woman Treasury Secretary and a Native woman.

Yellen said she was "truly honored" during Thursday's event.

The paper money with their signatures will be delivered to the Federal Reserve this month and be in circulation starting in the new year.

Bills filed target abortion access

With the start of the state's legislative session a little over a month away, lawmakers have filed a number of bills regarding abortion access.

To Democratic State Senator Nathan Johnson of Dallas, there's an urgent need to change the state's abortion law, which bans most abortions with the exception to save the mother's life.

"We are in a very dire state in terms of reproductive rights," he said.

Johnson has proposed a bill that would repeal a Texas abortion law still on the books from 1925. It calls for women to be prosecuted if they have an abortion.

While the state's most recent law does not allow that, Johnson said he wants to eliminate any possibility of that happening.

"I don't want any confusion and I don't want a woman being prosecuted for getting an abortion or being suspected of getting an abortion," he continued.

Other Democratic lawmakers have proposed abortion-related bills as well.

Meanwhile, a measure by Republican Representative Jared Patterson of Frisco wouldn't allow companies to receive tax incentives including abatements and sales tax rebates if they pay for their employees to travel out of state to obtain an abortion or the procedure itself.

In a statement to CBS 11 Patterson said, "It's unconscionable that some businesses would rather a woman kill her baby and return to work than start or expand her family and take a little time off. Major corporations seeking to circumvent our laws protecting babies should do so at their own peril and on their own dime."

Jonathan Covey, policy director of Texas Values agreed.

"These bills are badly needed to protect lives," Covey said. "Our state level tax codes need to be pro-family and they need to be pro-life and that is what this is working towards."

Watch the story in the video player below to hear more about other bills that have been filed relating to abortion access.

State lawmakers file more bills to provide more restrictions on abortion 02:03

Other political headlines this week

  • Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed long-time North Texas Republican State Sen. Jane Nelson as Secretary of State . It comes as Nelson is set to retire at the end of the month after holding the senate seat for 30 years. Earlier in the week, the current Secretary of State John Scott sent a letter to Gov. Abbott saying he would step down at the end of the month and return to his private law practice in Fort Worth and Austin.
  • The Texas House GOP Caucus is backing Dade Phelan to remain Speaker of the House. Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington who had asked the Caucus for support to become Speaker said he will still vie for the position next month.
  • Democratic Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Mesquite has announced she's been elected Chair of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus. It's the oldest and largest Latino legislative organization in the country.

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
