Worcester, MA

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022.
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG

Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
SITTING FRONT ROW AT TONIGHT'S UFC PPV IS...

AEW Champion MJF is in the front row of tonight's UFC PPV in Las Vegas, scarf and all. He has the AEW Championship with him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
JIM ROSS ON WHAT WILLIAM REGAL BROUGHT TO AEW DURING HIS RUN

Jim Ross discussed William Regal's contributions to AEW during his run with the promotio on the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR:. “He’s a valuable asset to AEW or wherever he may be in any company. So uh, it’s been a blessing to have him around cause he is, he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. And so, uh, he’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys. Cause he was in the ring everyday, you know, at TV, and did just always had time for the talent and young green guys. I told some of them the other day, I said, I hope you guys are paying attention to him.
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS

WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
WHEELING, WV
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG

First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
DAVEY RICHARDS VS. JOHN HENNIGAN SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER THIS JANUARY IN PHILLY

Davey Richards vs. Johnny Fusion (f/k/a John Morrison National Openweight Title Fight signed for Jan. 7 in Philly. Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship title fight: Davey Richards (champion) vs. Johnny Fusion (formally known as John Morrison) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE

Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
FLORIDA STATE

