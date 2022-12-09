Read full article on original website
12/11 NEW JAPAN RESULTS
3 - DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Gedo, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori. DOUKI forces Gedo to tap out to the Italian Stretch #32. 4 - Clark Conners, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi. Takagi pins Honma after a...
ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM
During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG
First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
UPDATED RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE CARD
Here is the updated card for tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view:. Announced for the Final Battle: Zero Hour broadcast at 3 PM Eastern on YouTube:. *"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand.". Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom of Shinobi Shadow Squad. *Mascara Doradoa...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING NEMESIS RESULTS FROM LOS ANGELES, CA
Opening contest from The Vermont in Hollywood. Blake Christian defeats Keita with a stomp in 6:45. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeat “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight in 9 mins. Finlay pins Limelight with a brainbuster. After the match Jay White comes out to...
THE FINAL TEAMS ARE SET: 12/10 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM EHIME, JAPAN
12/10/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League from Ehime, Japan:. 1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa. Fujita forces Nakashima to tap out to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru...
SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE
Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BULLY RAY, EC3, THOM LATIMER & MORE: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. We are told the Championship series has started, and the points are explained as we start the show. They start by going face to face and jacking jaws. They lock up collar and elbow and they struggle to move the other. As Odinson gets a few steps of control, Bully breaks the hold. They then tease a greco roman knuckle lock and then break into a shoulder grasp lockup where Bully is able to shove Odinson into the corner and Bully break with a chop, and Odinson drops Bully to the mat in return.
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG
Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
WWE NXT DEADLINE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs....
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
12/9 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Konosuke Takeshita & Jon Moxley, Make Their AEW Rampage Entrances | 12/09/22. MUST SEE: Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita Put on a Clinic | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Hikaru Shida Earns an AEW Women's World Championship Opportunity | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Take Care of Business...
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther. If...
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
