12/11 NEW JAPAN RESULTS

3 - DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Gedo, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori. DOUKI forces Gedo to tap out to the Italian Stretch #32. 4 - Clark Conners, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi. Takagi pins Honma after a...
ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM

During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG

First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
UPDATED RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE CARD

Here is the updated card for tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view:. Announced for the Final Battle: Zero Hour broadcast at 3 PM Eastern on YouTube:. *"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand.". Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom of Shinobi Shadow Squad. *Mascara Doradoa...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING NEMESIS RESULTS FROM LOS ANGELES, CA

Opening contest from The Vermont in Hollywood. Blake Christian defeats Keita with a stomp in 6:45. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeat “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight in 9 mins. Finlay pins Limelight with a brainbuster. After the match Jay White comes out to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE

Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
BULLY RAY, EC3, THOM LATIMER & MORE: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT

NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. We are told the Championship series has started, and the points are explained as we start the show. They start by going face to face and jacking jaws. They lock up collar and elbow and they struggle to move the other. As Odinson gets a few steps of control, Bully breaks the hold. They then tease a greco roman knuckle lock and then break into a shoulder grasp lockup where Bully is able to shove Odinson into the corner and Bully break with a chop, and Odinson drops Bully to the mat in return.
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG

Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
WWE NXT DEADLINE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER

WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs....
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE

Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
ORLANDO, FL
12/9 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS

Exclusive: Konosuke Takeshita & Jon Moxley, Make Their AEW Rampage Entrances | 12/09/22. MUST SEE: Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita Put on a Clinic | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Hikaru Shida Earns an AEW Women's World Championship Opportunity | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Take Care of Business...
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS

WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
WHEELING, WV
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther. If...
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP

Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....

