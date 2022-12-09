Following tonight's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels took part in a post-show media call. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn said he couldn't be more proud of the show tonight. He said they put a lot on their young and inexperienced talent tonight in the Iron Survivor matches and they hit it out of the park. He said there was a lot of information they had to take in and multitask during those matches and they did "so well." He said it was a risky move and he loves challenging them. They rised to the challenge and it encourages him to challenge them more.

1 DAY AGO