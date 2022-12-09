Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/9 NEW JAPAN RESULTS FROM KOCHI, JAPAN
4 - Titan, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado. Takagi forces DOUKI to tap out to a reverse STF. 5 - YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin. YOSHI-HASHI pins Kidd after a Shoto. YOSHI-HASHI and Goto get to 12 points.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Eddie Edwards won a good match with Delirious. They shook hands post match, but Eddie turned on him. Jonathan Gresham made the save. John Skyler was destroyed by Bully Ray. Tommy Dreamer saves Skyler from further damage. Dreamer and Bully had a spirited verbal back and forth. Matt Cardona and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FINAL TEAMS ARE SET: 12/10 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM EHIME, JAPAN
12/10/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League from Ehime, Japan:. 1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa. Fujita forces Nakashima to tap out to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOW KI VS. KENTA, ALDIS VS. FATU & MORE SET FOR HOG RETURN TO QUEENS, NY THIS SATURDAY
House of Glory Wrestling will return to La Boom in Queens, NY with a live broadcast streaming on FITE+ this Saturday, featuring:. *HOG Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Nick Aldis. *HOG Women's Champion Violette vs. Masha Slamovich. *HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante vs. Nolo Kitano. *HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG
First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONLY 40 PRO WRESTLING CRATES, INCLUDING 2 AUTOGRAPHS, LEFT THIS MONTH
Our friends at ProWrestlingTees.com announced the following:. Copyright © 2022 Pro Wrestling Tees, All rights reserved. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, ANGLE ON WWE RETURN & MORE
Bray Wyatt posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to Barry Windham. Kurt Angle and Ricochet share their mutual respect: The SmackDown Lowdown, Dec. 11, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS POST-NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL HIGHLIGHTS
Following tonight's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels took part in a post-show media call. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn said he couldn't be more proud of the show tonight. He said they put a lot on their young and inexperienced talent tonight in the Iron Survivor matches and they hit it out of the park. He said there was a lot of information they had to take in and multitask during those matches and they did "so well." He said it was a risky move and he loves challenging them. They rised to the challenge and it encourages him to challenge them more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROB VAN DAM TO BE INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME THIS SATURDAY
Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday 12/17. Van Dam debuted in the venue in January 1996, defeating Axl Rotten and wrestled regularly there until the original ECW shut down in 2001. He has made appearances in the venue for WWE's version of ECW, Impact Wrestling and other promotions.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE
Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage at today's Raw taping, likely to work WWE Main Event matches. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0