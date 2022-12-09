Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Bishop McDevitt vs Aliquippa - video highlights
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders came out on top 41-18 against Pittsburgh powerhouse Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School. The victory gives Bishop McDevitt its second title in school history and the first under head coach Jeff Weachter. Senior wide receiver Tyshawn Russell...
PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racially offensive TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The superintendent of the Belle Vernon Area School District told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the district is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon on a bus, returning from the football team’s 3A championship game and taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur.
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt vs Sacred Heart Takeaways: Federiko Federiko Puts Stranglehold on Starting Job
The Pitt Panthers may have found themselves a new starting center for the time being.
Pitt Hosts Three 2023 Recruits for Official Visits
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
Pitt Offers Four-Star TE from Georgia
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County for the Friday, Dec. 9 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save at 600 Willowbrook Plaza in Rostraver Township. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
