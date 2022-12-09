ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

PennLive.com

PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racially offensive TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The superintendent of the Belle Vernon Area School District told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the district is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon on a bus, returning from the football team’s 3A championship game and taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur.
BELLE VERNON, PA
WBRE

Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

