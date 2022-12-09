Read full article on original website
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, emanating from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Number One Contender Match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO...
12/10 WWE RESULTS FROM SAGINAW, MI
Opening match was a 6 person tag. Gallows and Anderson plus Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominic Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor was at ringside with Judgment Day, AJ Styles was not. Women's tag title match saw Damage CTRL retain over Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The Miz came out...
12/11 WWE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI
Opening match for the Raw women's championship. Bianca Belair d. Bayley by disqualification when Damage CTRL interfered. This caused Asuka and Alexa Bliss to run out for the save and make a challenge. This turned into a 6 person tag match. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss d. Bayley, Dakota...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AIRING ON FOX THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special will air this Saturday afternoon 12/17 on FOX. Check your local listings for exactly what timeslot the special will air in:. WWE taped the following matches for the special, the 20th anniversary of the event:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs....
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
UNITED STATES TITLE, JAMIE NOBLE FAREWELL BOUT AND MORE HEADLINING: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE will continue their 2022 Holiday Tour this weekend with a series of live events. Tonight, WWE will run Wheeling, West Virginia at the Wesbanco Arena with Braun Strowman & Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a Streetfight, Madcap Moss & Emma vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett and more.
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
WWE NXT DEADLINE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs....
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
MATT HARDY GIVES UPDATE ON WHERE JEFF HARDY STANDS GOING FORWARD
On Matt Hardy’s podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he provided on update on Jeff Hardy in AEW and on the legal front:. “Yeah, I mean he he’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. And uh, you know more or less we’ve got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. So that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later”.
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
BRAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, ANGLE ON WWE RETURN & MORE
Bray Wyatt posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to Barry Windham. Kurt Angle and Ricochet share their mutual respect: The SmackDown Lowdown, Dec. 11, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS POST-NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL HIGHLIGHTS
Following tonight's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels took part in a post-show media call. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn said he couldn't be more proud of the show tonight. He said they put a lot on their young and inexperienced talent tonight in the Iron Survivor matches and they hit it out of the park. He said there was a lot of information they had to take in and multitask during those matches and they did "so well." He said it was a risky move and he loves challenging them. They rised to the challenge and it encourages him to challenge them more.
ROB VAN DAM TO BE INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME THIS SATURDAY
Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday 12/17. Van Dam debuted in the venue in January 1996, defeating Axl Rotten and wrestled regularly there until the original ECW shut down in 2001. He has made appearances in the venue for WWE's version of ECW, Impact Wrestling and other promotions.
ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM
During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
BRUCE PRICHARD, KENNY MAY NOT BE AS DIVISIVE AS THE BUCKS BUT HE’S NOT THAT MUCH BETTER, BIASED REPORTING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I’m not sure why there is so much CM Punk hate going around (not on your site). I know he said something stupid at the wrong time, but that’s no reason for fans to turn against him this badly. People say wrestling fans are fickle, but what do you think?
