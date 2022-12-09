Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Eugene, defense give Destrehan the push they needed to pull of a state title win
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes as the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect championship game late Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic. Eugene scored on a...
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
Shreveport, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Haughton High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KNOE TV8
Ruston responds to first state runner-up finish since 1998
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Head Coach Jerrod Baugh credits his senior class for getting the Bearcats back to the state championship game for the first time since 1998. Junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield says the Bearcats will be back next season.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU rolls past ULM
NATCHITOCHES – When things click for Northwestern State, the results are fun to watch. In one of the most complete performances of the season, the Lady Demons (4-4) shot better than 50 percent from the field and from beyond the 3-point line, spread the ball to the tune of 16 assists and won the rebounding war. Each element led to the convincing 79-52 win over in-state rival ULM on Saturday afternoon.
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
q973radio.com
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
KTBS
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
ktalnews.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor's race
Former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux has won the Shreveport mayor's race, becoming only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport's history since Reconstruction. Former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux has won the Shreveport mayor's race, becoming only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport's history since Reconstruction. One-on-One with Shreveport’s New...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish elects 2 new Councilmen and a new Mayor
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish cities of Minden and Springhill had to decide on candidates for city leadership positions. Voters throughout the parish were also asked to consider three statewide constitutional amendments. Minden City Council Districts A and C were on the ballot, with an incumbent...
Shreveport Area At Risk For Severe Storms; Possible Flooding
The National Weather Service in Shreveport isn't pulling any punches on this one. They are pretty confident that the Shreveport area is in for some pretty nasty weather tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, and tomorrow night. In what they call an "Enhanced Risk" of severe weather moving into the entire Arklatex...
KSLA
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
NOLA.com
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
theadvocate.com
H&E sells earthmoving distribution business, now purely an equipment rental company
H&E Equipment Services announced Monday it was selling its Komatsu earthmoving distribution business, completing its transformation to pure heavy equipment rental company. Waukesha-Pearce Industries of Houston will acquire the rights to distribute earthmoving equipment in Louisiana and southwest Arkansas, along with taking over ownership and leases of distribution centers in Kenner and Bossier City. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Comments / 0