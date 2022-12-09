Read full article on original website
DAVEY RICHARDS VS. JOHN HENNIGAN SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER THIS JANUARY IN PHILLY
Davey Richards vs. Johnny Fusion (f/k/a John Morrison National Openweight Title Fight signed for Jan. 7 in Philly. Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship title fight: Davey Richards (champion) vs. Johnny Fusion (formally known as John Morrison) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
MORE ON THE RETURN OF ROH'S HONOR CLUB
Ring of Honor sent the following email to existing Honor Club subscribers:. As just announced by Tony Khan, we invite you to check out the newly revamped HonorClub program!. This new platform features enhanced viewing experience and functionality and includes an all new suite of apps! The all new HonorClub is accessible on the web, iOS and AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
JERICHO VS. CLAUDIO, FTR VS. BRISCOES AND MORE: COMPLETE RING OF HONOR 2022 COVERAGE
We are the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas for the Ring of Honor Zero Hour, the Final Battle You Tube Pre-show. It looks to be a packed card with 12 announced matches between t he pre show and the Pay Per View. Our Commentary team is Ian Riccaboni and...
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
BULLY RAY, EC3, THOM LATIMER & MORE: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. We are told the Championship series has started, and the points are explained as we start the show. They start by going face to face and jacking jaws. They lock up collar and elbow and they struggle to move the other. As Odinson gets a few steps of control, Bully breaks the hold. They then tease a greco roman knuckle lock and then break into a shoulder grasp lockup where Bully is able to shove Odinson into the corner and Bully break with a chop, and Odinson drops Bully to the mat in return.
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage at today's Raw taping, likely to work WWE Main Event matches. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
THE FINAL TEAMS ARE SET: 12/10 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM EHIME, JAPAN
12/10/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League from Ehime, Japan:. 1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa. Fujita forces Nakashima to tap out to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru...
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
THE NWA SIGNS....
The National Wrestling Alliance has signed NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton to a deal. Morton announced this evening that he had put pen to paper on the deal. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG
Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
