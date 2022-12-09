ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DAVEY RICHARDS VS. JOHN HENNIGAN SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER THIS JANUARY IN PHILLY

Davey Richards vs. Johnny Fusion (f/k/a John Morrison National Openweight Title Fight signed for Jan. 7 in Philly. Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship title fight: Davey Richards (champion) vs. Johnny Fusion (formally known as John Morrison) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS

United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
IRVINE, CA
NJPW STRONG REPORT

Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
MORE ON THE RETURN OF ROH'S HONOR CLUB

Ring of Honor sent the following email to existing Honor Club subscribers:. As just announced by Tony Khan, we invite you to check out the newly revamped HonorClub program!. This new platform features enhanced viewing experience and functionality and includes an all new suite of apps! The all new HonorClub is accessible on the web, iOS and AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE

Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
ORLANDO, FL
BULLY RAY, EC3, THOM LATIMER & MORE: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT

NWA Powerrr has Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. We are told the Championship series has started, and the points are explained as we start the show. They start by going face to face and jacking jaws. They lock up collar and elbow and they struggle to move the other. As Odinson gets a few steps of control, Bully breaks the hold. They then tease a greco roman knuckle lock and then break into a shoulder grasp lockup where Bully is able to shove Odinson into the corner and Bully break with a chop, and Odinson drops Bully to the mat in return.
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON

Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NXT STARS BACKSTAGE AT RAW

WWE NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage at today's Raw taping, likely to work WWE Main Event matches.
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE

Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
FLORIDA STATE
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022.
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS

The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022.
THE NWA SIGNS....

The National Wrestling Alliance has signed NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton to a deal. Morton announced this evening that he had put pen to paper on the deal.
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG

Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.

