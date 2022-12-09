Read full article on original website
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Teen on saying goodbye to her dad before he was executed: 'We were able to get everything off our chests'
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Missouri Man Says He Heard Bloodcurdling Screams from these Woods
What would you do if you were out in the middle of the woods and suddenly you heard a scream that sent chills down your spine? That happened to a man in southeastern Missouri recently and the bloodcurdling screams aren't the scariest part of his story of what's been happening in the woods near him.
Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River
The business operation was brought to light when one of the group's hikers died. A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit. Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at...
Man suspected of attempting to kidnap pregnant realtor in Tucson arrested in Texas
A man suspected of assaulting and attempting to kidnap a pregnant woman who was showing him a house as a realtor was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 8. Tucson police said officers responded to a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue where they learned the woman had been showing the...
Kansas Court to decide if man’s possession convictions to be overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will decide if the convictions of possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine will be overturned following possible errors from the Court of Appeals. The Kansas Supreme Court says that during its Dec. 12 - 14 docket, it will hear an...
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
FBI agent reacts to aldermen sentencing
This week, three former aldermen – Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd – were sentenced to about three years each in prison for taking bribes. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jay Greenberg joined KMOX to talk about the sentencing
Pit bull mix that attacked woman to be euthanized after Alabama Supreme Court ruling
A dog that was the subject of a lawsuit which made it all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court is scheduled to be euthanized next week in connection with an attack last year. According to court documents, Havoc, an adult pit bull mix, injured a woman in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. She was treated at Huntsville Hospital and required multiple skin-grafting surgeries.
