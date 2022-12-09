ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kait 8

Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Independent

2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
MISSOURI STATE
AL.com

Pit bull mix that attacked woman to be euthanized after Alabama Supreme Court ruling

A dog that was the subject of a lawsuit which made it all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court is scheduled to be euthanized next week in connection with an attack last year. According to court documents, Havoc, an adult pit bull mix, injured a woman in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. She was treated at Huntsville Hospital and required multiple skin-grafting surgeries.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

