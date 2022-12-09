ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Toys for Tots receives donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Marine Corps unloaded a 16 foot trailer of toys to Donate to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots of Marquette County partners with St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas. This year is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy