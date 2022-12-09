Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Toys for Tots receives donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Marine Corps unloaded a 16 foot trailer of toys to Donate to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots of Marquette County partners with St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas. This year is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots.
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
Comments / 0