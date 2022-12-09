Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN IN CHICAGO IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Chicago's Allstate Arena:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. World Cup tournament winner Ricochet. *WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionsIYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan. *Hit Row vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONLY 40 PRO WRESTLING CRATES, INCLUDING 2 AUTOGRAPHS, LEFT THIS MONTH
Our friends at ProWrestlingTees.com announced the following:. Copyright © 2022 Pro Wrestling Tees, All rights reserved.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS

Pro Wrestling Insider
JERICHO VS. CLAUDIO, FTR VS. BRISCOES AND MORE: COMPLETE RING OF HONOR 2022 COVERAGE
We are the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas for the Ring of Honor Zero Hour, the Final Battle You Tube Pre-show. It looks to be a packed card with 12 announced matches between t he pre show and the Pay Per View. Our Commentary team is Ian Riccaboni and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM
During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW UWN CHAMPION CROWNED
Danny Limelight has been crowned the new UWN Champion, having defeated Jordan Clearwater in Irvine, CA in the main event of last night's TV taping at the Improv.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/9 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Konosuke Takeshita & Jon Moxley, Make Their AEW Rampage Entrances | 12/09/22. MUST SEE: Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita Put on a Clinic | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Hikaru Shida Earns an AEW Women's World Championship Opportunity | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Take Care of Business...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER ROH FINAL BATTLE WENT OFF THE AIR
After Ring of Honor Final Battle went off the air, new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience and sang Deep In The Heart of Texas with Wheeler Yuta.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RING OF HONOR POST-MATCH FINAL BATTLE INTERVIEWS

Pro Wrestling Insider
'BEING THE ELITE' RECAP
Being the Elite - “In-N-Out or Whataburger?” - Ep. 326. Nick Jackson is at Dynamite pretapes trying to make Orange Cassidy & Tony Schiavone laugh but OC gets through it. BTE Theme and travel & gym montage. Cutler is in his hotel room standing next to a Pixar...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah, Matt Camp, and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Kemp with a side head lock and a hammer lock. Kemp floats over in the corner but Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a wrist lock. Jones with shoulders to send Kemp to the mat. Jones lifts Kemp in the air and sends him to the mat. Jones with knee drops to the arm and a splash to the arm. Kemp with an Irish whip and Jones with a shoulder. Kemp goes to the apron and he drops the arm on the top rope. Kemp with forearms to the shoulder.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SITTING FRONT ROW AT TONIGHT'S UFC PPV IS...
AEW Champion MJF is in the front row of tonight's UFC PPV in Las Vegas, scarf and all. He has the AEW Championship with him.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/10 WWE IN SAGINAW, MICHIGAN RESULTS
*Luke Gallows & Mia Yim & Karl Anderson defeated Judgement Day. *WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka. *Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via choke.*Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a steel chair. *WWE Raw Women’s...
