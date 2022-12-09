ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Wrestling Insider

SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN IN CHICAGO IS...

Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Chicago's Allstate Arena:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. World Cup tournament winner Ricochet. *WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionsIYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan. *Hit Row vs....
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS

United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
IRVINE, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS

The Design REVEALED! | Sami Callihan vs. Kon | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. KNOCKOUTS WARFARE! Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022. Major Players RUIN World Tag Team Title Match | IMPACT Dec. 8, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW STRONG REPORT

Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata (in Japanese) Christopher Daniels joins Alex and Ian. Daniels says he does not need friends and he does not care that everyone is upset at his actions against the LA Dojo. They...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ONLY 40 PRO WRESTLING CRATES, INCLUDING 2 AUTOGRAPHS, LEFT THIS MONTH

Our friends at ProWrestlingTees.com announced the following:. Copyright © 2022 Pro Wrestling Tees, All rights reserved.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM

During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW UWN CHAMPION CROWNED

Danny Limelight has been crowned the new UWN Champion, having defeated Jordan Clearwater in Irvine, CA in the main event of last night's TV taping at the Improv.
IRVINE, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON

Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

12/9 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS

Exclusive: Konosuke Takeshita & Jon Moxley, Make Their AEW Rampage Entrances | 12/09/22. MUST SEE: Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita Put on a Clinic | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Hikaru Shida Earns an AEW Women's World Championship Opportunity | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Take Care of Business...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER ROH FINAL BATTLE WENT OFF THE AIR

After Ring of Honor Final Battle went off the air, new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience and sang Deep In The Heart of Texas with Wheeler Yuta.
TEXAS STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

RING OF HONOR POST-MATCH FINAL BATTLE INTERVIEWS

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

'BEING THE ELITE' RECAP

Being the Elite - “In-N-Out or Whataburger?” - Ep. 326. Nick Jackson is at Dynamite pretapes trying to make Orange Cassidy & Tony Schiavone laugh but OC gets through it. BTE Theme and travel & gym montage. Cutler is in his hotel room standing next to a Pixar...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT

Your announcers are Sudu Shah, Matt Camp, and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Kemp with a side head lock and a hammer lock. Kemp floats over in the corner but Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a wrist lock. Jones with shoulders to send Kemp to the mat. Jones lifts Kemp in the air and sends him to the mat. Jones with knee drops to the arm and a splash to the arm. Kemp with an Irish whip and Jones with a shoulder. Kemp goes to the apron and he drops the arm on the top rope. Kemp with forearms to the shoulder.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SITTING FRONT ROW AT TONIGHT'S UFC PPV IS...

AEW Champion MJF is in the front row of tonight's UFC PPV in Las Vegas, scarf and all. He has the AEW Championship with him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Wrestling Insider

12/10 WWE IN SAGINAW, MICHIGAN RESULTS

*Luke Gallows & Mia Yim & Karl Anderson defeated Judgement Day. *WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka. *Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via choke.*Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a steel chair. *WWE Raw Women’s...
SAGINAW, MI

