Purdue Basketball Ascends to #1 Ranking
After being ranked #4 last week and receiving more first place votes than #3 Virginia the thinking following losses by #1 and #2 was that Purdue had a real shot to jump to the top of the latest AP Top 25. It was set to be released today at noon. Last week they tweeted out the final poll results at 12:06. So naturally at exactly Noon all of Boilermaker nation went to Twitter and/or the AP Top 25 website and began to refresh. Sadly, nothing came. In fact the first indication we got that Purdue was ranked #1 came from the Basketball twitter account.
Why are Purdue Fans So Scared of A #1 Ranking?
Look, I know that success can sometimes be scary. Once you reach the top there’s nowhere to go but down. The climb is the best part because you’re testing yourself, you’re doing new things, you’re reaching heights you’ve never been to before. Then, suddenly, there’s nowhere else to go. You’ve reached your goal. The ceiling has been hit. What do you do now?
Purdue Center Zach Edey Named Big 10 Player of the Week for Third Consecutive Week
Purdue center Zach Edey has again defended his title of conference player of the week. The threepeat of Big 10 POTW comes after a two games of solid defense and relentless rebounding, remaining a terror in the paint on both ends of the floor. He’s finishing down low and and passing well, had seven blocks against Nebraska, and you simply love to see it.
Carousel of Coaching | Purdue Football Coaching Search | Assistant Coaches
Before we get started we want to make one thing very, very clear. Like, as transparent as we possible can be: THIS IS NOT A LIST OF CANDIDATES PURDUE AD MIKE BOBINSKI IS USING TO FIND THE NEW HEAD COACH. This is just who we believe Purdue would be smart to contact and would make a great hire for the football program. Some of these choices are realistic and others seem to be a shot in the dark. Either way, these are the guys that would have a lot of success at Purdue if given the chance. With that being said, let’s get into it!
Purdue Takes Down Illinois State
Purdue (9-2) was able to pull away from Illinois State (6-3) late in the game to win 64-51. Despite a slow shooting start and going 0-8 from 3 in the first half the Boilers gritty defense and forced turnovers helped Purdue grind out the win. Lasha Petree led the team in points with 14 while Jeanae Terry had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Abbey Ellis also added in 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Player of the Week awards
Zach Edey once more received the Zach Edey Big Ten Player of the Week Award, but Fletcher Loyer was denied another Fletcher Loyer Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award. Some Michigan kid named Dug McDaniel got it instead for scoring a career high 15 points on 5 of 6 from the field (3 of 3 from 3, 2 of 2 from the line), 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals in 27 minutes against Minnesota. I guess it's nice that Purdue's players share honors with others on occasion.
Purdue looking at Georgia coach
Game Wrap: Boilermakers Survive Cornhuskers in OT 65-62
Purdue knocked off Nebraska 65 to 62 in Lincoln, improving their record to 10-0 and 2-0 in the Big 10. Early on in the first half, both teams struggled from the field, but in very different ways: Purdue was creating open shots that were not taken advantage of while Nebraska was missing well-contested shots by lengthy Boilermakers playing tight defense. Purdue’s wingers as a unit were closing out even the slightest of open shots and staying alert as the Huskers attempted some Boileresque ball movement.
Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
As expected, some recruits are following Jeff Brohm from Purdue to Louisville. Today, 3-star DL, Micah Carter announced that he has decommitted from Purdue and will commit to Louisville. Carter attends St. Xavier in Louisville, so he will be close to home for his college career. As for Purdue football, don’t be shocked if more players take the route of Micah and follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville, as it is usually standard practice for coaching changes.
