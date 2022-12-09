Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western
PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
MLive.com
Hackett boys, Vicksburg girls among Kalamazoo’s best heading into heart of hoops season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball season is in full swing, and after two weeks of play on the girls side and one week for the boys, 17 Kalamazoo-area teams are undefeated heading into the heart of the 2022-23 campaign. Perhaps no local squad has been more...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Mo Kasham nets first win as new Huron boys coach
ANN ARBOR -- There were no nerves for Mo Kasham on Friday night. Though it was his first game as the new Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach, the Huron graduate was more than ready for his moment in the spotlight.
MLive.com
Michigan State looking forward to rest, practice after early season challenges
EAST LANSING – Finals week is here at Michigan State and there may be only one group of students who’s excited about that:. The Michigan State basketball team, which at last has a break from games after a grueling start to the season. “We’re all pretty excited about...
MLive.com
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
MLive.com
3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge
OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
MLive.com
Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals
Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State hoops assistant get emotional pregame playing against son's team
Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik got emotional before the Spartans’ matchup with the Brown Bears. The reason why? Wojcik’s son Paxson starts for the Bears. The younger Wojcik is in his 2nd season for the Bears after spending 2019-2021 with Loyola of Chicago. Wojcik is currently averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the 6-5 Bears.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito
KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
MLive.com
What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
MLive.com
Michigan State cruises past Brown behind Joey Hauser’s 22 points
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s seen seven of its last nine games come down to one possession in the final three minutes could finally breathe easy on Saturday. Michigan State used strong defense and strong games from two of its veterans to dispatch Brown, 68-50,...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
MLive.com
Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown
EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
MLive.com
3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
MLive.com
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye
Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Joey Hauser’s ‘emotional moment’ hitting 1,000 points
EAST LANSING – A fan base that’s often been tough on Michigan State forward Joey Hauser was chanting his name on Saturday. The Spartans senior scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 22-point effort in Michigan State’s Saturday win over Brown at the Breslin Center.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
