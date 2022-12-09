OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.

