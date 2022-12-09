ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, MI

MLive.com

Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western

PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge

OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals

Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
CHELSEA, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State hoops assistant get emotional pregame playing against son's team

Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik got emotional before the Spartans’ matchup with the Brown Bears. The reason why? Wojcik’s son Paxson starts for the Bears. The younger Wojcik is in his 2nd season for the Bears after spending 2019-2021 with Loyola of Chicago. Wojcik is currently averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the 6-5 Bears.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito

KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing one of its top young talents. Germie Bernard, a true freshman wide receiver, entered the transfer portal on Monday, a program spokesman confirmed. Bernard, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, had seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games with one...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown

EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
EAST LANSING, MI

