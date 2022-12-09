ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Glenn Foster Jr.’s Family Sues Funeral Home After Saints Player’s Death

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The family of Glenn Foster Jr. , a former professional football player who died shortly after being taken into police custody last December, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the funeral home tasked with handling his remains. The complaint accuses Carriage Services Inc., a Louisiana funeral company, of failing to care for the onetime defensive end’s body, and cremating his brain without consent. “The defendants in this case had one job to do, and their gross negligence and incompetence are nothing short of horrific,” said Kenneth Abbarno, an attorney representing the family alongside civil rights lawyer Ben Crump. The family has sought to have Foster’s brain examined for potential traumatic injuries from his NFL career, believing he may have been in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was arrested on a speeding violation in rural Alabama on Dec. 4, 2021. Foster died two days later, still waiting to be released. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family that month found that Foster’s body showed signs of “neck compressions and strangulation,” Crump said at the time.

Bob Miller
3d ago

Always look for what is missing when a Reporter covers a story. The purposeful negligence is always shielded by, “We weren’t aware of this” which is due to “We didn’t ask those important question’s”. I truly miss Journalism!

robert
3d ago

if there was an autopsy, why was the brain given to the funeral home. it should have been made clear it was to be kept and studied. you don't just get the organs in a jar, they put them in a garbage bag and sew them up in the chest cavity.

TheDailyBeast

