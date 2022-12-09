Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Police use DNA to identify, arrest suspect accused of stabbing Mesa 7-Eleven employee
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a water bottle that was thrown in the trash led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store employee in Mesa. Mesa Police say the incident began just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers responded to a 7-Eleven located near Gilbert Road and Main Street for reports of a stabbing.
AZFamily
Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
ABC 15 News
Man detained after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been detained after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
Four people were shot Friday night in south Phoenix and one of them died. Police say several people were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are speaking out after the shooting.
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Hazen Road, near milepost 149 in the evening. According to the officials, a vehicle had tried to cross State Route 85 at Hazen Road when it came into the path of another car southbound on the freeway. The two vehicles collided.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
YAHOO!
Retired pastor: Defendant in 'canal killings' assaulted a girl in anger toward his mother
Bryan Miller, charged with murdering two young women found in or near Phoenix canals in the early 1990s, was imprisoned as a teenager for stabbing a third young woman at Paradise Valley Mall. After his release, he told a Mennonite pastor that he attacked the young woman because he thought...
AZFamily
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
