Related
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
US News and World Report
Bulgaria to Send Its First Military Aid to Ukraine
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament on Friday approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government. It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'
NATO member states have committed to continue supporting Ukraine as Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stresses the need to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Finland Offers to Train Ukraine Soldiers in Winter Warfare Against Russia
"We know how to use them," Finland President Sauli Niinistö said, regarding the weapons systems Helsinki is giving Kyiv.
