A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Christmas in the Sky Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
Jay Whatley’s Shreveport #12StraysOfChristmas: Day 1 – Tori
For the next 12 Days it's Jay Whatley's 12 Strays of Christmas with Caddo Animal Services in Shreveport. We want to make sure that every homeless animal in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex finds their forever home!. Meet Tori. She's 10 months old and so friendly...
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in Louisiana.
If you have a youngster who has shown some above average skills at the free throw line on a basketball court, you'll want to read more about this annual competition. Sadly, I am a little late to this party, but better late than never! I recently got an email from Candace Young, a teacher/coach in Caddo Parish, who is also a member of the Shreveport Elks Lodge.
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Here's The Details About The Hilarious Funny Man Bringing His Show To Shreveport. You know him well as part of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" and as the host of the Oprah Winfrey Network's hit dating show "Ready to Love," now get ready for Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles and his comedy friends to bring the funny!
Tom Arceneaux elected Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tom Arceneaux, a Republican, has defeated state Sen. Greg Tarver, a Democrat, to become the next mayor of Shreveport in a runoff election held Saturday. Arceneaux said he is ready to "hit the ground running" after becoming the mayor elect. "It feels very humbling, and I'm just...
Gordan McKernan law firm gives out free bicycles for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport law firm took a break from handling their legal cases to hand out free bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 10!. Gordan McKernan and his team stood outside his store front on Youree Drive, giving big and small bikes to families in need. Parents said they are looking forward to giving their child a special Christmas gift.
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
Brooks, Jackson, Bowman elected to Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. – Three seats on the Shreveport City Council were filled in Saturday's runoff election. Democrat Gary Brooks received 57% of the vote to Mavice Hughes Thigpen's, a Democrat, 43% in the District B race. As a local entrepreneur that has been in Shreveport for more than 50...
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
