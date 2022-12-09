One team came in 0-3 in the Big 5, the other came in 3-0. But after Saturday afternoon, neither team has 0’s in their records anymore. After coming into its game against Temple winless in the Big 5 since January 2020, Penn — with the program’s top two all-time leading scorers, A.J. Brodeur and Ernie Beck, in attendance — defeated the Owls 77-57. Though the Quakers trailed by two after the first half, a monstrous 24-4 run at the end of the game sealed a critical win for a team that desperately needed one heading into finals break. Notably, star junior guard Jordan Dingle set the record for most Big 5 points in a single season with 120 after finishing Saturday's contest with a game-high 30 points in addition to a career-high six assists.

