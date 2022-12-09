Read full article on original website
Year in Review: The top stories that defined Penn in 2022
In 2022, the Penn community navigated changes in University administration, campus renovations, and student protests. The year was marked by monumental changes. As former Penn President Amy Gutmann was confirmed as the next United States ambassador to Germany, the University saw its first presidential transition in 18 years. While Penn President Liz Magill and other administrators across campus began their work at the University, students renewed their demands for climate justice, funding for cultural centers, and the protection of affordable housing in West Philadelphia. In addition to on-campus activism, students and the larger Penn community adjusted to the changing COVID-19 guidelines. After the spring semester commenced with weeks of remote learning, Penn removed all COVID-19 restrictions in the fall semester.
Year in Review: Renovations, construction, acquisitions headline changes to Penn's campus
From construction projects to new stores, Penn's campus has seen a wide variety of renovations, updates, and projects. March 4 — The year began with the announcement of a new track and field center, which will be completed by May 2024. Named the Jane and David Ott Center for Track & Field, the $69.35 million facility will serve as the new track and field program hub.
Allison’s Attitude | Penn needs an updated and upgraded dining experience
It’s no secret that Penn students are unhappy with their dining experience. Before second-year students were forced to participate in the Second Year dining plan, many students did not enroll in a dining plan after their first year, citing limited dietary options and operating hours. What I find particularly...
C.H. Henry | How to put the fun in Family Weekend
In three days, Penn tries to encapsulate its own experience. Every fall, colleges organize the notorious Family Weekend for parents to shadow their college students and learn about the amenities afforded to their 20-something-year-olds. From November 11 through 13, parents shuffled along Locust Walk to sightsee lecture halls and attend information panels which, perhaps surprisingly, is not how other schools pass the parents’ approval test.
Men's basketball rides 24-4 second-half run to first Big 5 win since January 2020
One team came in 0-3 in the Big 5, the other came in 3-0. But after Saturday afternoon, neither team has 0’s in their records anymore. After coming into its game against Temple winless in the Big 5 since January 2020, Penn — with the program’s top two all-time leading scorers, A.J. Brodeur and Ernie Beck, in attendance — defeated the Owls 77-57. Though the Quakers trailed by two after the first half, a monstrous 24-4 run at the end of the game sealed a critical win for a team that desperately needed one heading into finals break. Notably, star junior guard Jordan Dingle set the record for most Big 5 points in a single season with 120 after finishing Saturday's contest with a game-high 30 points in addition to a career-high six assists.
