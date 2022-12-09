Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning. Austin police say it started with a 911 call about a disturbance in West Austin around 12:15 a.m. Monday. The caller told police the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one...
fox7austin.com
Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
AUSTIN, Texas - Christian Bishop scored 16 points off the bench and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to an 88-43 win Saturday. Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a decade after a 6-0 start before losing in...
fox7austin.com
Morocco World Cup soccer goalie sends message to Austin students
AUSTIN, Texas - Morocco World Cup Soccer goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou took time out to send the students at Harmony School of Excellence a video message of encouragement and a virtual hug. The school says the soccer star has two cousins who graduated from HSE, so he wanted to send...
fox7austin.com
Global icon Janet Jackson to bring 2023 tour to Texas, here's how you can get tickets
HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
fox7austin.com
Starting off humid, but getting chillier this week
We're starting the new work week a bit on the warm and humid side, but we're expected to see a drop thanks to some cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Sugar Mama's Bakeshop
In this latest "Good Day Cooks" spotlight, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop is keeping South Austin sweet with classic flavors as well as new monthly menus with seasonal delights. Jen Starkey, co-owner and head cake decorator, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about her favorites and some of the unique sweets she's made.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Buttercup at Austin Animal Center
Sweet little Buttercup has been with the Austin Animal Center a month and is looking for a forever home for the holidays. She is a very social kitty who loves to play and cuddle right up next to you for pets. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
fox7austin.com
Austin nonprofit helps connect refugees with jobs, training
AUSTIN, Texas - It was all smiles and laughs on Sunday at Global Impact Initiative’s holiday party. But many of the families in attendance were carrying the weight of past - and current - challenges. "There isn’t even an adjective to describe it when you have left everything you...
fox7austin.com
Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers arrived about 5...
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
fox7austin.com
Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program needs more toy donations for families in need
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Volunteers are putting together presents for the Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa program, which helps families in need during the holidays. About 2,500 families are expected to be served by the program this holiday season. "The need is astronomical this year. We saw a 45 percent...
fox7austin.com
Foggy morning with potential for rain this evening
The Austin-area was under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. today. Rain chances increase as a warm front moves through the area tonight. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
fox7austin.com
Warm front today, strong cold front later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - The cloudy skies continue as we start a new week. A warm front is coming to town later today to kick off more spotty showers. Look out for thick fog and drizzle this morning and then spotty on and off showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain totals will remain low below a tenth of an inch.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls hosts hundreds of holiday events
Marble Falls is getting in the holiday spirit with 2 million lights and 200 events. Mayor Richard Westerman joins us with a look at the festivities.
fox7austin.com
Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
