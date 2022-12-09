ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged assault

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early this morning. Austin police say it started with a 911 call about a disturbance in West Austin around 12:15 a.m. Monday. The caller told police the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43

AUSTIN, Texas - Christian Bishop scored 16 points off the bench and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to an 88-43 win Saturday. Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a decade after a 6-0 start before losing in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Morocco World Cup soccer goalie sends message to Austin students

AUSTIN, Texas - Morocco World Cup Soccer goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou took time out to send the students at Harmony School of Excellence a video message of encouragement and a virtual hug. The school says the soccer star has two cousins who graduated from HSE, so he wanted to send...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Global icon Janet Jackson to bring 2023 tour to Texas, here's how you can get tickets

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Good Day Cooks: Sugar Mama's Bakeshop

In this latest "Good Day Cooks" spotlight, Sugar Mama's Bakeshop is keeping South Austin sweet with classic flavors as well as new monthly menus with seasonal delights. Jen Starkey, co-owner and head cake decorator, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about her favorites and some of the unique sweets she's made.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Buttercup at Austin Animal Center

Sweet little Buttercup has been with the Austin Animal Center a month and is looking for a forever home for the holidays. She is a very social kitty who loves to play and cuddle right up next to you for pets. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin nonprofit helps connect refugees with jobs, training

AUSTIN, Texas - It was all smiles and laughs on Sunday at Global Impact Initiative’s holiday party. But many of the families in attendance were carrying the weight of past - and current - challenges. "There isn’t even an adjective to describe it when you have left everything you...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers arrived about 5...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Warm front today, strong cold front later this week

AUSTIN, Texas - The cloudy skies continue as we start a new week. A warm front is coming to town later today to kick off more spotty showers. Look out for thick fog and drizzle this morning and then spotty on and off showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain totals will remain low below a tenth of an inch.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
ROUND ROCK, TX

