Panama City Beach (FL) Moving Forward with Two New Fire Stations
The Panama City Beach City Council approved an $8 million contract to the low bidder Dominguez Design-Build of Pensacola for the construction of a new fire station to replace the existing Station 31 at the Municipal Complex, according to a press release by the city. The city received two bids for the project.
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community
The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
Salvage Santa retiring after forty four years of volunteering
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer. Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes. “We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had […]
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting
A night of old-fashioned caroling. On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. Squats for Tots. Updated: 13 hours...
Tijuana Flats hosts giveback day for local organizations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened this past week in Panama City and it has been full of customers every single day. Tijuana Flats opened its doors on December 5 and are already doing its part in giving back to the community. Last Sunday, they held a private event and 100% […]
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
