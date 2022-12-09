ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Panama City Beach (FL) Moving Forward with Two New Fire Stations

The Panama City Beach City Council approved an $8 million contract to the low bidder Dominguez Design-Build of Pensacola for the construction of a new fire station to replace the existing Station 31 at the Municipal Complex, according to a press release by the city. The city received two bids for the project.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools Caroling Event

On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community

The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
BONIFAY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Salvage Santa retiring after forty four years of volunteering

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer. Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes. “We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Tijuana Flats hosts giveback day for local organizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened this past week in Panama City and it has been full of customers every single day. Tijuana Flats opened its doors on December 5 and are already doing its part in giving back to the community. Last Sunday, they held a private event and 100% […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
PANAMA CITY, FL

