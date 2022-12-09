Read full article on original website
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy SaysWaverly, VA
WAVY News 10
ODU star receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion football’s top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer. Ali Jennings III, a First Team All Sun Belt selection in 2022, announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter, saying “Let’s handle Business!!” He also had offers from Colorado, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Arkansas.
Norfolk State completes furious comeback to beat CAA squad
Norfolk State was down big but found an offensive spark for a huge comeback win over William & Mary. The post Norfolk State completes furious comeback to beat CAA squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAVY News 10
State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class 3 title
Jayden Earley threw two long touchdown passes early, both of them to Jordan Bass – the first for 83 yards and the second for 75 yards – to give the Phantoms a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for...
WTKR
Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game
LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field. The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.
Tribe season concludes with loss in FCS quarterfinals to Montana St.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (WAVY) – After a slow start by both teams, Montana State broke through with eight-straight scoring drives on its way to a 55-7 rout of William & Mary Friday in the FCS quarterfinals before a frigid crowd of 14,367. It finishes one of the best seasons in Tribe history at 11-2. The Bobcats […]
13newsnow.com
Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season
Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
WAVY News 10
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk's Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
WAVY News 10
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
Surprising Virginia man who has grown beardffor a good cause
For nearly the past five years, Brian Thompson has been growing out his beard, that he named “Petunia,” in order to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
NBC12
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University hold December commencements
This weekend, two Central Virginia universities held December commencement ceremonies, where over 2,000 students received their undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Williamsburg, Virginia
Williamsburg is a fantastic place to spend the day or week. Whether you’re visiting with family or friends, planning a romantic date night, or want to enjoy a fun day out, there are so many things to do in Williamsburg that you’ll never get bored. Suppose you’re interested in visiting historical landmarks. In that case, there’s no shortage—you can take guided tours of notable buildings where history was made and learn about the people who impacted Williamsburg and Virginia. For those who like to shop, there are specialty boutiques and antique shops for all your shopping needs.
