Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

ODU star receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion football’s top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer. Ali Jennings III, a First Team All Sun Belt selection in 2022, announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter, saying “Let’s handle Business!!” He also had offers from Colorado, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Arkansas.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class 3 title

Jayden Earley threw two long touchdown passes early, both of them to Jordan Bass – the first for 83 yards and the second for 75 yards – to give the Phantoms a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field. The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season

Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg is a fantastic place to spend the day or week. Whether you’re visiting with family or friends, planning a romantic date night, or want to enjoy a fun day out, there are so many things to do in Williamsburg that you’ll never get bored. Suppose you’re interested in visiting historical landmarks. In that case, there’s no shortage—you can take guided tours of notable buildings where history was made and learn about the people who impacted Williamsburg and Virginia. For those who like to shop, there are specialty boutiques and antique shops for all your shopping needs.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

