BOYS BASKETBALL: Sarasota gets hot late to pull away at DeSoto

ARCADIA — Sarasota coach B.J. Ivey needed 14 more wins to reach 300 in his 18-year coaching career and first year at Sarasota. Now he needs 13, but it wasn’t as easy as the score would indicate.

The Sailors used the long ball to outscore the Bulldogs 30-12 in the fourth quarter and pull away to a 85-52 win at DeSoto County last night.

Within seconds of the opening tipoff, the Sailors had a 3-0 lead it would never relinquish. That lead grew to eight points after the first quarter 19-11. They opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and outscored the Bulldogs 17-4 for a 21-point lead at the break.

It appeared as if there would be a running clock sometime in the second half, but the Bulldogs came out of the break hungry and cut the lead to nine points, 47-38. A late flurry of DeSoto turnovers and fouls boosted the Sarasota lead back to 15 at 55-40 entering the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Sarasota hit seven 3-point shots, led by Harris Hawke who had three from beyond the arc to go along with his trey in the first half for his 12 points. DeSoto tried to keep up as they fired up 3- pointers, but missed the mark.

Afterward, Ivey said containing Jamari Redding and Lil’Dreco Tompkins was the focus of his team’s defensive effort.

“We switched defenses in the second half and tried to match up with them man to man which we didn’t do in the first half,” Ivey said. “I know (Redding) and (Tompkins) are football players and really caused us problems. They got to the basket and hurt us. In the fourth we got back to our identity and playing good hard defense and of course those threes helped.”

A tale of the tape showed the Sailors dominated the boards 38-18. They also won the turnover battle, forcing 18 while losing 12. Nick Tregembo led the sailors with 17.

Redding scored 12 in the third quarter when the Bulldogs rallied. He tacked on five more in the final quarter and finished the game with 18 points.

DeSoto coach Darrell Nicklow looked on the bright side following the defeat.

“They won the first half and we won the third quarter and then they got hot with their three’s,” he said. “That is a quality team, but they’re not in our district or region so to play them like we did is a plus for our team.

“We came back with Dreco on the bench with four fouls and got back into the game. This game is preparing us for the rest of the season.”

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte 8, Island Coast 2: In Punta Gorda, the Tarpons improved to 4-3-1 with a rout of visiting Island Coast.

Charlotte erased an early 1-0 deficit with a flurry of four goals by four different players – Noah Wooten, Berry Davis, Deacon Powell and Jeremiah Munoz – for a 4-1 lead at intermission.

Schwarzenegger Obel tacked on two quick goals, then Powell and Kade Pena rounded out the team’s onslaught.

Luke Wadsworth had six saves.