Florida State

CBS News

Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake

The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Hurricanes of the 1990s in The United States

In the 1990s, there were a total of 132 storm systems, ranging from tropical depressions to category 5 hurricanes. These storms accumulated over $75 billion in damages while causing almost 13,000 (12,851) fatalities. These storms impacted multiple areas, including the United States. In this article, we are going to address the top 10 hurricanes of this decade that impacted the U.S., broken down by year.
GEORGIA STATE

