Iguana's tail causes power outage in South Florida city
An iguana caused a South Florida city to lose power for 30 minutes on Wednesday.
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
allthatsinteresting.com
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
This Unassuming Looking Tree Found in Florida is Among the World's Most "Poisonous and Acidic"
There are things in Florida that you may associate with danger, like snakes, alligators, lightning, and hurricanes. But a tree is probably not something that you consider dangerous.
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Diamond Ring Worth $40K Found on Florida Beach, Returned to Owner Just Miles Away
A man looking through the sand on a St. Augustine, Florida beach discovered quite the find: a diamond ring valued at $40,000. Joseph Cook was searching through the sand on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine in October when he found the diamond ring set in platinum. Cook posted videos to...
A disturbance is in the Atlantic, and after hurricane season, too. What the forecast says
UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.
Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
WSVN-TV
Miami Dolphins partner with organizations to install new AC for family in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins gave out a cool surprise. The football team partnered with several organizations to help a family in North Miami Beach. They installed a brand new air conditioning unit at the home on Tuesday. The lucky winner said this gift is a...
Five Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
Senate confirms Mark Lapointe as Miami U.S. attorney. He’s first Haitian-American in post
Markenzy Lapointe was confirmed by the United States Senate Tuesday night as the U.S. attorney for South Florida, making him the first Haitian American lawyer to serve in the region’s most powerful federal law enforcement position.
a-z-animals.com
The Biggest Hurricanes of the 1990s in The United States
In the 1990s, there were a total of 132 storm systems, ranging from tropical depressions to category 5 hurricanes. These storms accumulated over $75 billion in damages while causing almost 13,000 (12,851) fatalities. These storms impacted multiple areas, including the United States. In this article, we are going to address the top 10 hurricanes of this decade that impacted the U.S., broken down by year.
