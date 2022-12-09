Read full article on original website
Holmes County Chace
Slocomb native Evie Smith is the current Miss Baldwin County's Outstanding Teen. Her platform advocates for children that deal with trauma, a topic close to her heart. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District.
Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
Man assaults, imprisons woman for three days, police say
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after Panama City Police say he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period. On Sunday, PCPD officials responded to a call about a female victim that had allegedly been beaten at a motel in the 3900 block of W. Highway 98.
