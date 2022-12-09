Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are all making the same joke about two missing characters
A classic Vader meme is doing the rounds
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Game Launching This Week at EPCOT
The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game that replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is officially launching on December 16 at EPCOT. The game was recently added to the Play Disney Parks app. To play Disney DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, guests will be required to create an account for the Play Disney Parks app. Download the latest version of the Play Disney Parks app though either the App Store on iOS Devices or the Google Play Store on Android Devices.
WDW News Today
‘Strange World’ To Make Disney+ Debut on December 23
Holiday weekends are when movie studios release their blockbuster hits. This past Thanksgiving, Disney had its nationwide theatrical release for “Strange World.” It wasn’t the blockbuster hit that Disney thought. In fact, depending on which review you read, it was described as anything from a “flop” to a “bomb.” Now, Disney has announced on December 23, the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam, gets swiftly deleted
The release date has seemingly been spoiled ahead of an expected reveal
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Concept Art Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Park
A whole new collection of clothing and accessories featuring concept art from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has hit the shelves of The Star Trader in Disneyland Park. Flannels, hats, graphic t-shirts, pullovers, and a very stylish Grogu bag are all strong must-buys in this new set of offerings featuring Star Wars: The Mandalorian Concept Art.
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Sivako from Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Ahead of the new “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiering in theaters later this week, a new Tree of Life Awakenings show has arrived just in time to promote the film!. You can watch a video of the new show via our...
When is the Diablo 4 beta? Before its June 2023 release, but that's all we know
We go through the release date for the Diablo 4 beta
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t a great sign for a post-Henry Cavill future
Around this time last year, Netflix’s Witcher universe was on a hot streak: Even with some missteps in season 2, the series produced one of its best episodes ever, made smart work of even the franchise’s more twisted reveals, and teed up spinoffs galore. Then last month the news broke: Henry Cavill, the actual Superman who brought gravitas to the role of Geralt, would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
Star Wars: Acolyte set photos show first looks at new Jedi – and possible Sith
Squid Games's Lee Jung-jae, 1917 actor Dean-Charles Chapman and more were spotted during filming
Leaked Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements ask for a ridiculous amount of hard drive space
PC and console players alike are gonna have to watch out for this requirement
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
