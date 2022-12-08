ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

laportecounty.life

Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care

NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
MUNSTER, IN
laportecounty.life

City of La Porte recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’

The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Purdue University Northwest celebrates 833 graduates at Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recognized the achievements of 833 new graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies before crowds of family, friends, and faculty. PNW celebrated graduates who earned 638 baccalaureate degrees, 193 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. A multi-disciplined class, there were graduates representing five...
HAMMOND, IN
laportecounty.life

McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party

McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos’ 2022 Gingerbread Display spreads Christmas cheer like never before

Each year, to celebrate the holiday season, the pastry team at Four Winds Casinos in New Buffalo, Mich. creates a magnificent gingerbread house display for the casino’s front entrance. Guests get to enjoy something unique and fun: a Christmas train, a gigantic castle, or a cute little Christmas village. However, this year’s Whoville from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" might be the cutest and most intricate display yet.
NEW BUFFALO, MI

