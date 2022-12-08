Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
laportecounty.life
City of La Porte recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’
The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest celebrates 833 graduates at Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recognized the achievements of 833 new graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies before crowds of family, friends, and faculty. PNW celebrated graduates who earned 638 baccalaureate degrees, 193 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. A multi-disciplined class, there were graduates representing five...
laportecounty.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA hosts weekend-long Christmas celebrations
La Porte County Family YMCA’s annual holiday festivities took over the Michigan City and La Porte branches this weekend. Across two dates, the Y offered a wide array of games, snacks, activities, and even an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for photos. The celebrations, which were...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos’ 2022 Gingerbread Display spreads Christmas cheer like never before
Each year, to celebrate the holiday season, the pastry team at Four Winds Casinos in New Buffalo, Mich. creates a magnificent gingerbread house display for the casino’s front entrance. Guests get to enjoy something unique and fun: a Christmas train, a gigantic castle, or a cute little Christmas village. However, this year’s Whoville from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" might be the cutest and most intricate display yet.
Comments / 0