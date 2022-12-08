The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO