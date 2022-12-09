Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
NEW Metal Earth Bowser and Peach Castles and More Arrives Ahead of Super Nintendo World Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood
Super Nintendo World should bring new excitement to Universal Studios Hollywood. In advance of that opening day, new merchandise continues to arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood. Recently, we found new Metal Earth models, three new figurines, and a themed water bottle in the stores at Universal Studios Hollywood. Peach’s Castle...
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
REVIEW: Trying the New Super Nintendo World Fruity Cream Sodas at Universal Studios Hollywood
Here we go! We visited Universal Studios Hollywood to try the brand new Super Nintendo World Fruity Cream Sodas at the popcorn, drinks, and snacks stand next to the Character Shop. The fruity cream sodas come in three flavors: Princess Peach’s Peach Soda, Mario’s Strawberry Soda, and Luigi’s Green Apple Soda.
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 12/8/22 (New Wizarding Wands, Honeyduke’s Haul, Toadstool in Super Nintendo World, and More)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check out some new wands and see what else we can find. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. Universal CityWalk Hollywood. King...
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
PHOTOS: Limited Edition Disney Pins Arrive at Disneyland Park
A new collection of Spider-Man and other limited edition Disney pins have been spotted this week at 20th Century Music Company in Disneyland Park. Spider-Man Marvel ’90s Limited Release Pin – $17.99. This limited-release Spider-Man pin is part of the Marvel ’90s collection. Classic ‘Spider-Man’ wording lines the...
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
PHOTOS: Two Giant Pteranodons Hung in Jurassic Outfitters at Universal Studios Hollywood
Eyes to the sky when you’re in Jurassic Outfitters! Two new Pteranodons replicas are now hanging from the rafters. The life-size replicas have an impressive wingspan. They were know to have a wingspan of 6.5 meters. Did you know that pteranodons are not classified as dinosaurs? Instead, they are...
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
BREAKING: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Game Launching This Week at EPCOT
The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game that replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is officially launching on December 16 at EPCOT. The game was recently added to the Play Disney Parks app. To play Disney DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, guests will be required to create an account for the Play Disney Parks app. Download the latest version of the Play Disney Parks app though either the App Store on iOS Devices or the Google Play Store on Android Devices.
The Brown Derby Hat Shop Under Refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida
In Universal Studios Florida, The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which has been closed for several months, is getting a much-needed exterior refurbishment. After Universal Orlando Resort first closed due to COVID-19, the Brown Derby Hat Shop remained closed until August 2021. But it closed again soon after and Universal has been using it for storage.
NEW Wizarding World Merchandise Found in Honeydukes Universal Studios Hollywood
Honeydukes at Universal Studios Hollywood gained many new merchandise items in recent days. They range from winter wear, housewares, puzzles, purses, and stationery. Wizarding World fans preparing for the colder months will enjoy this new Honeydukes Pom Beanie. The familiar Honeydukes symbol stands out for all to see as you wear this beanie. That symbol will declare you allegiance to Wizarding World candy. The pink and green color contrast with a white stripe divides the colors near bottom portion of this beanie. A green pom sits on top of the beanie.
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Universal Orlando Opens First-Ever Escape Room Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort has been offering fans countless ways to immerse themselves in their favorite movies over the decades, but the park has now launched the all-new Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk, which are escape rooms that put your love of movies to the test. The two rooms honor two of the most beloved properties at Universal, Jurassic World and Back to the Future, and each room features randomized clues that can create an entirely unique experience for fans who come back for repeat attempts at escaping. You can head to the Universal's Great Movie Escape website to purchase tickets, with the rooms open now.
New Frozen Ever After Ornament Arrives at EPCOT
Fans of Norway, EPCOT’s World Showcase, or “Frozen” will surely love this new Frozen Ever After ornament we found today at EPCOT!. This ornament is part of Disney’s Sketchbook Ornament Collection, and features a view of the entrance to Frozen Ever After at the Norway pavilion in EPCOT.
