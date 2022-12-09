Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
Sioux Falls restaurant owner holds fundraiser for hungry kids
A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.
hubcityradio.com
Executive Director for the School Boards react to Governor’s 5% increase in state aid for education
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing a five percent increase in state aid to education for next year. That follows a six percent increase this year. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards, says it means schools fall further behind. Pogany says inflation puts a...
KELOLAND TV
Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant raises $4k for Feeding SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota. Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean hosted a lunch buffet Saturday asking customers to make a minimum donation of $10 with all the money going to Feeding South Dakota. “My dream...
KELOLAND TV
Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand
There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Forecast Contains Good News For USD Students Prepping For Finals
Sunday’s forecast by the National Weather Service for upcoming weather conditions in Vermillion is likely being seen as good news by University of South Dakota students who are in the midst of studying for final tests as USD’s fall semester comes to an end. It appears that snow...
KELOLAND TV
Wiik has Lederman’s backing for SDGOP chair
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The departing chair of South Dakota’s Republican Party is endorsing a state lawmaker who hopes to be his successor. Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes is throwing his support behind state Senator John Wiik of Big Stone City. Wiik is the Grant County Republican chairman....
KELOLAND TV
Pierre, central SD prepping for 18-24 inches of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm, spanning multiple days, will bring the threat of blizzard, snow, rain, ice and even lightning, to different areas of South Dakota. Central South Dakota, areas around Pierre, Murdo, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Winner, are all expected to see the brunt of...
KELOLAND TV
Ice likely for southwest MN, northwest Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much of southwestern Minnesota and portions of northwestern Iowa are in a winter storm watch with a chance of ice and snow as of 1 p.m. CT Monday. The watches extend from Lac qui Parle County in western Minnesota down to Pipestone and Nobles counties at the border with Iowa. In northwest Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Sioux and several other counties are in winter storm watches.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
KELOLAND TV
Snow removal workers paid big for tough job
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
dakotanewsnow.com
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sioux Falls
Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Comments / 0