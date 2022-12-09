ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls restaurant raises $4k for Feeding SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota. Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean hosted a lunch buffet Saturday asking customers to make a minimum donation of $10 with all the money going to Feeding South Dakota. “My dream...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Forecast Contains Good News For USD Students Prepping For Finals

Sunday’s forecast by the National Weather Service for upcoming weather conditions in Vermillion is likely being seen as good news by University of South Dakota students who are in the midst of studying for final tests as USD’s fall semester comes to an end. It appears that snow...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wiik has Lederman’s backing for SDGOP chair

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The departing chair of South Dakota’s Republican Party is endorsing a state lawmaker who hopes to be his successor. Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes is throwing his support behind state Senator John Wiik of Big Stone City. Wiik is the Grant County Republican chairman....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Pierre, central SD prepping for 18-24 inches of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm, spanning multiple days, will bring the threat of blizzard, snow, rain, ice and even lightning, to different areas of South Dakota. Central South Dakota, areas around Pierre, Murdo, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Winner, are all expected to see the brunt of...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice likely for southwest MN, northwest Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much of southwestern Minnesota and portions of northwestern Iowa are in a winter storm watch with a chance of ice and snow as of 1 p.m. CT Monday. The watches extend from Lac qui Parle County in western Minnesota down to Pipestone and Nobles counties at the border with Iowa. In northwest Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Sioux and several other counties are in winter storm watches.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow removal workers paid big for tough job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State offices closed ahead of snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Sioux Falls

Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week

Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

