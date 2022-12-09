ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

dcnewsnow.com

Medicine Alternatives for Children

With some children's strength medicine difficult to find, a doctors says there are other ways parents may be able to help address a child's symptoms. With some children's strength medicine difficult to find, a doctors says there are other ways parents may be able to help address a child's symptoms.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Top Stories from DC News Now at 5 p.m. on December 12, 2022

Top Stories from DC News Now at 5 p.m. on December …. A look at stories making headlines from DC News Now on Dec. 12, 2022. DC Board of Elections Finds Councilmember Did Not …. he D.C. Board of Elections said Monday that Councilmember Elissa Silverman did not violate campaign...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Accused Electric Wheelchair Thief in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone went into the parking garage of an apartment building in Bethesda, Md. and stole someone's electric wheelchair. Accused Electric Wheelchair Thief in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone went into the parking garage of an apartment building in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

PGPD host 39th annual Cora Rice Christmas Party for youth

Dozens of kids filled the cafeteria of Prince George's County high school cafeteria for a holiday celebration. It was all a part of the 39th annual Cora Rice Community Christmas Party for Deserving Children hosted by Pince George's county Police Department. PGPD host 39th annual Cora Rice Christmas Party for...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Daily Voice

Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week

Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: The MCPS school calendar is too chaotic

When a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, parents braced for the message that came hours later from MCPS: schools would be closed on November 28. It was the sixth consecutive day of no school. Perhaps even more astonishing, it was the eighth weekday in November with less than a full day of school:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

