Medicine Alternatives for Children
With some children's strength medicine difficult to find, a doctors says there are other ways parents may be able to help address a child's symptoms. With some children's strength medicine difficult to find, a doctors says there are other ways parents may be able to help address a child's symptoms.
Top Stories from DC News Now at 5 p.m. on December 12, 2022
Top Stories from DC News Now at 5 p.m. on December …. A look at stories making headlines from DC News Now on Dec. 12, 2022. DC Board of Elections Finds Councilmember Did Not …. he D.C. Board of Elections said Monday that Councilmember Elissa Silverman did not violate campaign...
Accused Electric Wheelchair Thief in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone went into the parking garage of an apartment building in Bethesda, Md. and stole someone's electric wheelchair. Accused Electric Wheelchair Thief in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone went into the parking garage of an apartment building in...
Prince George's County non-profits spread holiday cheer to families in need
In Prince George's County two local non-profits are spreading holiday cheer to families in underserved communities. Hope At The Cross in partnership with Together We Can fulfilled Christmas wish lists for several families. Prince George’s County non-profits spread holiday …. In Prince George's County two local non-profits are spreading...
DMV advocates discuss ways to end gun violence among youth
A shooting at a high school in Prince George's county highlights the recent rise in gun violence across the DMV, especially among youth. DMV advocates discuss ways to end gun violence among …. A shooting at a high school in Prince George's county highlights the recent rise in gun violence...
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
PGPD host 39th annual Cora Rice Christmas Party for youth
Dozens of kids filled the cafeteria of Prince George's County high school cafeteria for a holiday celebration. It was all a part of the 39th annual Cora Rice Community Christmas Party for Deserving Children hosted by Pince George's county Police Department. PGPD host 39th annual Cora Rice Christmas Party for...
Arlington Community High School finds next temporary home in Ballston office building
(Updated 12:40 p.m.) Arlington Community High School is set to take over part of an office building in Ballston next year. The semi-nomadic school has had many temporary homes over the years, and is currently located in the former Fenwick building (800 S. Walter Reed Drive). Now, it will move...
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Former state’s attorney candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Fairfax Co. Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
Opinion: The MCPS school calendar is too chaotic
When a plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, parents braced for the message that came hours later from MCPS: schools would be closed on November 28. It was the sixth consecutive day of no school. Perhaps even more astonishing, it was the eighth weekday in November with less than a full day of school:
