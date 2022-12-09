ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Caleb Williams reflects on personal, USC success ahead of Heisman Trophy ceremony

Caleb Williams has been a special player for a long time. The top quarterback recruit in the 2021 class (prior to Quinn Ewers' re-classification), Williams started as a freshman for Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga and had a successful high school career. He was named the Gatorade District of Columbia Football Player of the Year and a MaxPreps sophomore All-American in 2018, an All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference MVP in 2019 and the 2020 Elite 11 Finals MVP in July of 2020, before his senior season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
