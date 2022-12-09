ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Modifications Now Available for Walt Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in My Disney Experience

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
WDW News Today

New Frozen Ever After Ornament Arrives at EPCOT

Fans of Norway, EPCOT’s World Showcase, or “Frozen” will surely love this new Frozen Ever After ornament we found today at EPCOT!. This ornament is part of Disney’s Sketchbook Ornament Collection, and features a view of the entrance to Frozen Ever After at the Norway pavilion in EPCOT.
WDW News Today

Excessively Long Tags Finally Shortened on New Minnie Ear Headbands at Walt Disney World

As new merchandise is released across Walt Disney World Resort, one of the biggest gripes for most guests is the excessively long tags, which can be quite a bother when wearing the iconic ear headbands. These tags are often way too noticeable and obstructive if they aren’t removed entirely before wearing. With tags that rival the length of comical CVS receipts, many park guests are left dealing with them to preserve the integrity of their often limited-edition purchases or pulling out the scissors to relieve the frustration of hanging tags. But that has all finally changed!
WDW News Today

‘Strange World’ To Make Disney+ Debut on December 23

Holiday weekends are when movie studios release their blockbuster hits. This past Thanksgiving, Disney had its nationwide theatrical release for “Strange World.” It wasn’t the blockbuster hit that Disney thought. In fact, depending on which review you read, it was described as anything from a “flop” to a “bomb.” Now, Disney has announced on December 23, the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Game Launching This Week at EPCOT

The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game that replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is officially launching on December 16 at EPCOT. The game was recently added to the Play Disney Parks app. Guests will help the DuckTales crew hunt down the 7 Plunders of the World, with missions in...
WDW News Today

Hollywood Tower Hotel Pandora Charm Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We found this beautiful Pandora charm featuring the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel in Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The front of the charm has the silhouette of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction in a golden yellow set against a bright red background. The attraction façade is framed by two palm trees on either side and a half moon in the sky.
WDW News Today

New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World

The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Limited Edition Disney Pins Arrive at Disneyland Park

A new collection of Spider-Man and other limited edition Disney pins have been spotted this week at 20th Century Music Company in Disneyland Park. Spider-Man Marvel ’90s Limited Release Pin – $17.99. This limited-release Spider-Man pin is part of the Marvel ’90s collection. Classic ‘Spider-Man’ wording lines the...
disneytips.com

Dear Walt Disney World Guests: Stay In The Dang Ride Vehicle!

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, or somebody who follows the latest news and photos coming out of Walt Disney World and the other Parks around the world, you may have noticed a disturbing trend lately – Guests getting out of their ride vehicle. And not just reckless kids, either!

Comments / 0

Community Policy