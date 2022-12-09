Modifications Now Available for Walt Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in My Disney Experience

As new merchandise is released across Walt Disney World Resort, one of the biggest gripes for most guests is the excessively long tags, which can be quite a bother when wearing the iconic ear headbands. These tags are often way too noticeable and obstructive if they aren’t removed entirely before wearing. With tags that rival the length of comical CVS receipts, many park guests are left dealing with them to preserve the integrity of their often limited-edition purchases or pulling out the scissors to relieve the frustration of hanging tags. But that has all finally changed!

4 HOURS AGO