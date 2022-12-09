Modifications Now Available for Walt Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in My Disney Experience

Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Orlando International Airport May Face Delays Due to Shortage of Jet Fuel
The official Twitter page for Orlando International Airport (MCO) shared an update this morning preparing passengers for temporary flight disruptions due to late delivery of jet fuel. The issue was caused by weather issues along the Gulf Coast. The issue with jet fuel should be temporary. Guests planning to travel...
WDW News Today
New Frozen Ever After Ornament Arrives at EPCOT
Fans of Norway, EPCOT’s World Showcase, or “Frozen” will surely love this new Frozen Ever After ornament we found today at EPCOT!. This ornament is part of Disney’s Sketchbook Ornament Collection, and features a view of the entrance to Frozen Ever After at the Norway pavilion in EPCOT.
WDW News Today
Excessively Long Tags Finally Shortened on New Minnie Ear Headbands at Walt Disney World
As new merchandise is released across Walt Disney World Resort, one of the biggest gripes for most guests is the excessively long tags, which can be quite a bother when wearing the iconic ear headbands. These tags are often way too noticeable and obstructive if they aren’t removed entirely before wearing. With tags that rival the length of comical CVS receipts, many park guests are left dealing with them to preserve the integrity of their often limited-edition purchases or pulling out the scissors to relieve the frustration of hanging tags. But that has all finally changed!
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels in 2023
If you were thinking of visiting the Disneyland Resort, perhaps early next year might be the time for you. From January 9 through March 9, 2023, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% off select premium rooms at one of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel...
WDW News Today
‘Strange World’ To Make Disney+ Debut on December 23
Holiday weekends are when movie studios release their blockbuster hits. This past Thanksgiving, Disney had its nationwide theatrical release for “Strange World.” It wasn’t the blockbuster hit that Disney thought. In fact, depending on which review you read, it was described as anything from a “flop” to a “bomb.” Now, Disney has announced on December 23, the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Game Launching This Week at EPCOT
The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game that replaces Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure is officially launching on December 16 at EPCOT. The game was recently added to the Play Disney Parks app. Guests will help the DuckTales crew hunt down the 7 Plunders of the World, with missions in...
WDW News Today
Hollywood Tower Hotel Pandora Charm Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We found this beautiful Pandora charm featuring the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel in Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The front of the charm has the silhouette of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction in a golden yellow set against a bright red background. The attraction façade is framed by two palm trees on either side and a half moon in the sky.
WDW News Today
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Limited Edition Disney Pins Arrive at Disneyland Park
A new collection of Spider-Man and other limited edition Disney pins have been spotted this week at 20th Century Music Company in Disneyland Park. Spider-Man Marvel ’90s Limited Release Pin – $17.99. This limited-release Spider-Man pin is part of the Marvel ’90s collection. Classic ‘Spider-Man’ wording lines the...
disneytips.com
Dear Walt Disney World Guests: Stay In The Dang Ride Vehicle!
If you’re a Disney Parks fan, or somebody who follows the latest news and photos coming out of Walt Disney World and the other Parks around the world, you may have noticed a disturbing trend lately – Guests getting out of their ride vehicle. And not just reckless kids, either!
