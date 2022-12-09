Read full article on original website
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Caputo: Give Dan Campbell credit as Lions stay hot
The Lions were far less than perfect Sunday, but nonetheless more impressive than the previous week. Because, unlike their destruction of Jacksonville, the Lions still found a way to beat the playoff-bound Vikings. And handily.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase
Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray carted off field vs. Patriots with non-contact injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury on the third play of the game against the New England Patriots and was carted off the field.
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings
Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
The News' Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski analyze Lions' win over Vikings
The good times continue to roll for the Lions. We discuss what the 34-23 victory means for the team's playoff hopes and long-term outlook.
Pistons end disappointing road trip with 114-103 loss against Grizzlies
Memphis, Tenn. – The Pistons entered Friday’s primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as losers of six of the last seven meetings. It was a prime opportunity to get over the hump against one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. However, that dismal trend continued...
Three 2022 position player breakouts in the Tigers’ farm system
For most of the last decade, the Detroit Tigers farm system slumped far behind most of the league in terms of scouting and player development. A lack of high picks and minimal spending on coaches and training personnel, analysts, and facilities, left the organization running a fairly barebones affair during the later years of Dave Dombrowski’s tenure. It took Al Avila far too long to begin turning the player development system around, but finally major changes came to pass and the Tigers slowly began catching up on the pitching side in recent years.
