ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase

Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings

Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons end disappointing road trip with 114-103 loss against Grizzlies

Memphis, Tenn. – The Pistons entered Friday’s primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as losers of six of the last seven meetings. It was a prime opportunity to get over the hump against one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. However, that dismal trend continued...
DETROIT, MI
Bless You Boys

Three 2022 position player breakouts in the Tigers’ farm system

For most of the last decade, the Detroit Tigers farm system slumped far behind most of the league in terms of scouting and player development. A lack of high picks and minimal spending on coaches and training personnel, analysts, and facilities, left the organization running a fairly barebones affair during the later years of Dave Dombrowski’s tenure. It took Al Avila far too long to begin turning the player development system around, but finally major changes came to pass and the Tigers slowly began catching up on the pitching side in recent years.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy