KPVI Newschannel 6

Couple Cries After Sending Their Rescue Dog To Her New Home | The Dodo

Rescued emaciated dog in Mexico finds her perfect home all the way in Canada 💙. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Watch This Emaciated Street Dog Transform With A Little Love | The Dodo

Street dog who’d never been touched before asks for tons of pets now ❤️. To help other dogs like Barney, you can check out Haiti Street Dog Project on Instagram: http://thedo.do/haitistreetdogproject and Facebook: http://thedo.do/HaitiStreetDogProject. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Meteor lights up the night sky

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a lot of chatter about a bright light streaking across the western Pennsylvania sky on Thursday evening.  At 7:34 p.m., a large meteor was reported in our region. In a video from William Glasser in Latrobe, you can see the meteor breaking up as it moves across the sky. The American Meteor Society received over 200 reports of this large meteor. Most of those reports were from Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.  Reports from as far away as Ontario, Michigan and Tennessee were received as well.
RadarOnline

'The Worst Mistake Of My Life': Ex-Navy SEAL Who Transitioned From Male To Female Transitioning Back, SLAMS VA For Providing Hormones

One former Navy SEAL who transitioned from a man to a woman is now transitioning back to his original gender while also slamming trans activists who allegedly “took advantage” of him, RadarOnline.com has learned.Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck transitioned into Kristin Beck nearly ten years ago. He has recently spoken out to criticize the entire transitioning process as “the worst mistake” of his life.“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” Beck revealed on The Ronny Starbuck Show podcast earlier this month, according to Daily Mail.“Everything that happened to me for the...

