Report: NC State football set to hire Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae

N.C. State apparently will not take long to replace Tim Beck as offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday night that Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae would replace Beck, who was named this week as the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.

Anae, 63, served as offensive coordinator at BYU and then at Virginia under former coach Bronco Mendenhall. After Mendenhall decided to leave coaching, Anae was hired by Syracuse coach Dino Babers.

Anae’s connections to the Wolfpack include working one season with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson when the two were assistant coaches at Arizona.

Anae later worked at Texas Tech when Ruffin McNeill was an assistant on the Red Raiders staff. McNeill is a special assistant to NCSU coach Dave Doeren.

The Hawaii native first joined Mendenhall at BYU, and later came with Mendenhall to Virginia in 2015.

Virginia ranked third in total offense in FBS in the 2021 season, averaging 515.8 yards. The Cavaliers were third nationally in passing in 2021 with 396.2 yards a game as quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 31 touchdowns.

The Orange finished the 2022 season 7-5 after a 6-0 start and will play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Syracuse topped the Wolfpack 24-9 on Oct. 15 for its sixth win with a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Garrett Shrader passed for 210 yards and two scores and rushed for 81 yards, and tailback Sean Tucker had 98 yards rushing as the Orange had 389 yards against one of the ACC’s best defenses.