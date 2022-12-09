The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...

