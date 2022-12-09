Read full article on original website
thetrace.org
An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works
Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
Just like Richard Fierro in Colorado Springs, data shows that 64 unarmed civilians have apprehended the gunman in mass shootings since 2000
Recent data conducted by Texas State University and the FBI show that over 50 unarmed civilians have apprehended gunmen in mass shootings since 2000.
CBS News
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary school students arrested at US schools
Earlier that day, the child allegedly spit at a teacher. Now, he was in handcuffs and a police officer was saying he could end up in jail.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Mother of Handcuffed 5-year-old speaks as WJZ looks at child arrests in Maryland schools
BALTIMORE -- Each year hundreds of students nationwide are handcuffed at school for minor disciplinary actions with an outsize impact on Black and Hispanic children and kids with disabilities, according to an analysis of data by CBS News' Investigations. That data showed Maryland had one of the highest school arrest rates in the country.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a disturbing case where a 5-year-old child was handcuffed and interviewed his mother for the first time, as part of the nationwide 'Handcuffs In Hallways' investigation. The Montgomery County case recently settled and dates to January 2020. The release of body-camera video led...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom
Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
Woman Finds Fiancé's Body in Shipping Container With 'Blood Everywhere'
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the coroner confirmed that the victim had multiple lacerations.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
Mass Shooting Threat Clears Courtroom During Darrell Brooks' Sentencing
Victims of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade were giving their impact statements as part of his two-day sentence hearing when a mass shooting threat cleared the courtroom.
Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16
The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Shares Details on Who He Thinks the Killer Is
Police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Georgia man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Pres. Biden, blow up the White House
A Barnesville man who threatened to kill President Joe Biden has been sentenced to prison, according to the Department of Justice. Travis Ball, 56, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. The release states that Ball allegedly made several death threats against local judges and law...
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring
A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
Rally to arrest woman connected to the murder of Emmett Till leads to threats
A threat of violence forced the cancellation of a parade in KY. The threat came after Civil Rights groups planned protests to call attention to the white woman tied to the death of Emmett Till.
I Called Emmett Till's Mom Out Of The Blue. She Picked Up The Phone And Changed My Life.
"I expected her to say, 'How did you get my number?' I expected her to hang up. But she didn't."
Narcity
Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing. On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean's lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show...
