ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
thetrace.org

An Inexpensive Solution to Gun Violence That Works

Could repairing abandoned houses reduce gun violence? A study of low-income, Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia directly linked decreases in weapons violations, gun assaults, and shootings with making structural improvements to vacant and abandoned spaces — including low-cost interventions like weeding and picking up trash. “Every time we step out of our houses, the places & spaces around us impact our minds, [bodies], and spirits,” lead researcher Eugenia C. South tweeted. “That’s why our environment matters.” Trees, rakes, and cleanup crews: A wealth of research demonstrates that neighborhood disinvestment and violence often go hand in hand, Brian Freskos wrote for The Trace in 2019. In Chicago, city leaders are investing in efforts to beautify these public spaces.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Handcuffs in Hallways: Mother of Handcuffed 5-year-old speaks as WJZ looks at child arrests in Maryland schools

BALTIMORE -- Each year hundreds of students nationwide are handcuffed at school for minor disciplinary actions with an outsize impact on Black and Hispanic children and kids with disabilities, according to an analysis of data by CBS News' Investigations. That data showed Maryland had one of the highest school arrest rates in the country.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a disturbing case where a 5-year-old child was handcuffed and interviewed his mother for the first time, as part of the nationwide 'Handcuffs In Hallways' investigation. The Montgomery County case recently settled and dates to January 2020. The release of body-camera video led...
MARYLAND STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom

Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
DANVERS, MA
The Independent

Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16

The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring

A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search

A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean's lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy