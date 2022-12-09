Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IGN
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
Polygon
Death Stranding 2 confirmed by Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards
Kojima Productions’ next game, Death Stranding 2, was officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday by studio founder Hideo Kojima. The sequel will see the return of Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus, and Troy Baker, and will bring Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna to the roster of acting talent for the sequel, which Kojima referred to as simply DS2.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
IGN
Waves of Steel - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Waves of Steel will leave Steam Early Access on PC and into its v1.0 release on February 6, 2023. The build-your-own-battleship arcade naval combat simulator game will also be available on Xbox Series X/S in the near future. Waves of Steel v1.0 release will feature new bosses, missions, and the finale to the game's campaign. Watch the latest Waves of Steel trailer to learn more about the game.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Chaos Island - Red Emerald
There are some enemies and obstacles down here, so you'll want to come prepared. Head through the passage and descend until you reach a large hall. Exit this room on the opposite side from where you entered and ascend the tower you find yourself in. When you reach the top, you'll exit out onto the island with the red Chaos Emerald.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
IGN
The Forge - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift is in the battle area where you fought the Drekki, however, it doesn’t appear until after you begin the Forging Destiny main quest. This not only makes the rift appear but also allows you to get back to The Forge after you initially passed through during your first visit.
Comments / 0