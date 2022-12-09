Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Michigan beats Michigan State, earns split of weekend hockey series
Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes scored and Michigan defeated Michigan State, 2-1, at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. Duke scored on the power play at 9:11 of the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Jacob Truscott. Hughes doubled the lead at even strength at 17:49 of the second period,...
Detroit News
Michigan State receiver enters transfer portal; Spartans add tight end
With the start of the early signing period looming in less than two weeks, Michigan State’s 2023 class, as well as its current roster, continues to evolve. On Monday afternoon, a team spokesman confirmed freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard had entered the transfer portal, news that came just after Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans. Those moves were not long after three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack from Detroit King announced Sunday night he was decommitting from Michigan State and opening up his recruitment.
Detroit News
MSU rolls past Brown, Hauser tops 1,000, some rest on tap
East Lansing – There was just less than 10 minutes to play on Saturday afternoon and Michigan State players headed to the sideline, a timeout called as the Spartans were rolling over Brown, their Ivy League opponent. Just as the team hit the huddle, the announcement came. Joey Hauser...
Detroit News
Janet Jackson to play Detroit in 2023, with rapper-actor special guest
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales for Citi card holders start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The show is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's 33-date 2023 "Together Again" tour, named for her 1997 hit, which kicks off in Hollywood, Fla. on April 14 and wraps June 21 in Seattle.
Detroit News
Payne: Riding along with my self-driving Tesla student driver
Detroit — I’ve put a STUDENT DRIVER sticker on my trunk. Not for me, it’s for the car. My Tesla Model 3 has downloaded Full Self Driving, the Austin, Texas-based company’s ambitious beta software that enables its products to drive themselves on public roads. It’s a major upgrade over Autopilot, which pioneered self-driving features in production vehicles, but has been limited to driving in a linear direction and stopping at stoplights.
Detroit News
Granholm uses Michigan visit to kick off battery workforce initiative
Dearborn — Biden administration officials, including U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, used a visit to Michigan on Monday to highlight the launch of an initiative aimed at bolstering the electric-vehicle and grid storage battery workforce in the U.S. The event at the Automotive Hall of...
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
Detroit News
Friday preps basketball: Morrast Jr. scores 32 for Ecorse in 39-point blowout win
Ecorse 103, Detroit Lincoln King 64: Kenneth Morrast Jr. was a standout in this game with 32 points, four assists, six rebounds and six steals to lead Ecorse to a 103-64 victory over Detroit Lincoln King. Malik Olafioye had 27 points, eight boards, and six steals while Deontae Jude had...
Detroit News
Editorial: Shut down Lansing influence peddling market
Another legislative session came to an end last week without lawmakers acting to improve Michigan's worst-in-the-the-nation ranking for government ethics and transparency. It wasn't as if they didn't have impetus to act. In the final days of the session more of the outrageous exploits of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield,...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Detroit News
Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing
A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit
Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit. The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Detroit News
Detroit Police introduce more non-lethal tools, upgrade body cams
Detroit — Detroit Police supervisors will immediately be equipped with two devices that shoot pepper balls and foam "impact rounds," while all officers will be issued new body-worn cameras that have higher definition and more capabilities than the current units, officials said Monday. "Over the past year, there have...
Detroit News
Detroit VA to host event on burn pit exposure-related benefits
The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is hosting an event Dec. 16 for Michigan veterans and their families to learn about new health care and benefits that they might be eligible for under a new federal law called the PACT Act. The legislation, signed into law this...
Detroit News
Patrons at weekend Orchestra Hall show with slur: There was 'gasp' afterward
Patrons of a weekend performance of Charlie Brown music at Detroit's Orchestra Hall featuring a prominent Black jazz pianist said there was a collective "gasp" when an audience member yelled out a racial slur toward the end of the show. Matt Totsky of West Bloomfield said the N-word epithet came...
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Detroit News
Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year
The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak. The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo. Compared...
Detroit News
Man pleads guilty after being linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer
A Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to two years in federal prison. Sheldon Avery Thomas pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm that friend Ehmani Davis used to shoot and kill Courts, 40, during an ambush July 6 outside the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side.
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
