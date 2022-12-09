With the start of the early signing period looming in less than two weeks, Michigan State’s 2023 class, as well as its current roster, continues to evolve. On Monday afternoon, a team spokesman confirmed freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard had entered the transfer portal, news that came just after Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans. Those moves were not long after three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack from Detroit King announced Sunday night he was decommitting from Michigan State and opening up his recruitment.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO