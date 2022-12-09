Read full article on original website
WTRF
“Cram the Cruiser” Steubenville event was a huge success, with items collected for those in need
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The first official “Cram the Cruiser” event was a huge success in collecting items for those in need. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department hosted the program to collect non-perishable foods and new items to be donated to the Urban Mission and Friendship Room.
WTOV 9
Steubenville law enforcement leads "Cram a Cruiser" toy drive
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Steubenville Police Department teamed up for the first annual cram a cruiser event in order to benefit the urban mission and the friendship room. The two departments parked their cruisers in front of the Steubenville Walmart, where many...
WTOV 9
Toys 4 Toronto helping kids have joyous Christmas
TORONTO, Ohio — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it can be a little bit tough, especially when trying to find gifts to put under your tree. Now, local organizations are teaming up to give toys for the kids. "Inflation has really hit...
WTRF
Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
WTOV 9
Weirton Millsop Community Center's Annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction underway
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Millsop Community Center's annual Christmas Bulletin Board Auction is underway for the 21st year. There are more than 120 items up for bid that have all been donated by local businesses. All the proceeds will directly benefit parks and recreation in Weirton. Participants may...
WTRF
Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
Boardman family’s holiday light display bigger than ever
It's that time of year again when those of you who love holiday lights are on the hunt for the biggest and best displays.
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
WTOV 9
Nativity Scene brings out emotion in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Ash Avenue in Moundsville looked a little different this evening as some familiar elements to a well known story took to the streets. "To actually see flesh and blood portray it, it adds a human element to it. It brings it alive," Ash Avenue Church of God Pastor CJ Plogger said.
WTOV 9
JVS hoping to create next generation of auto technicians
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are hoping to create the next generation of auto technicians through a new program with Toyota. This is the second year of the program at JVS and there are currently 11 students enrolled. Now there are two...
WTRF
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate form on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents.
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
cleveland19.com
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
WTRF
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
West Virginia woman says she was injured after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
A West Virginia woman says she was injured after she took a bite out of a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s. According to the West Virginia Record, Chyanne Parker of Marshall County said she found a metal washer inside her Quarter Pounder with Cheese and filed a complaint against the McDonald’s Corporation and the Moundsville McDonald’s. Parker […]
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
WTRF
Injured bulldog is just one example of abandonment of sick & injured pets
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County dog warden is seeing more and more cases of sick and injured pets being abandoned by their owners. Lisa Williams says people might have responded to an ad in the paper that said “free to a good home,” without realizing that a pet is a lifetime commitment, and that vet care is a part of it.
WTOV 9
Browns Island explosion remembered 50 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Dec. 15th, 1972, 19 men lost their lives on Browns Island due to the coke plant explosion. 50 years later, their lives are being remembered here in Weirton. Robert Brandt was one of those people on browns island that day. "When it comes down...
