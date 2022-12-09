Scranton, Pa. - At the close of a three-week trial, a Pennsylvania physician was found guilty this week for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County was found guilty on December 5, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani tried the case. Evers was found guilty on 71 counts...

PIKE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO