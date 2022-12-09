Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Allentown woman dies from burns suffered lighting candles, coroner says
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
How Grand Central landfill’s owner is helping to complete national 9/11 trail
The September 11th National Memorial Trail spans 1,300 miles linking the locations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead that day in 2001. The route using roads and multi-use trails passes through the Lehigh Valley region, crossing through the Slate Belt and following the D&L Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
PA doctor convicted for unlawful distribution of controlled substance resulting in death
Scranton, Pa. - At the close of a three-week trial, a Pennsylvania physician was found guilty this week for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County was found guilty on December 5, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani tried the case. Evers was found guilty on 71 counts...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody
Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi of Sellersville, Pa. was last seen on October 10.
Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
Bethlehem shooting victim in critical condition, DA says
An adult is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Shots were reported fired just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. Responding city police found the wounded person and they were taken to an area hospital, Houck said.
Man, 21, arrested and charged in shooting of woman in Bethlehem
Bethlehem police have arrested a 21-year-old city man on charges he shot a 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman on Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of Butztown Road in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. The woman was shot in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat...
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric
BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.
Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice. Evers
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found behind burning home died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The man found dead behind a burning Schuylkill County home died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county coroner said Monday. Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived at the West Penn Township home, was found in a wooded area behind the home with the self-inflicted wound, township police said later Monday.
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Comments / 1