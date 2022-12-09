ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA doctor convicted for unlawful distribution of controlled substance resulting in death

Scranton, Pa. - At the close of a three-week trial, a Pennsylvania physician was found guilty this week for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County was found guilty on December 5, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani tried the case. Evers was found guilty on 71 counts...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shooting victim in critical condition, DA says

An adult is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Shots were reported fired just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. Responding city police found the wounded person and they were taken to an area hospital, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

