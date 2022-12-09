ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs2iowa.com

C6-Zero plant fire could cost Marengo Fire Department up to $80,000 in damages

Marengo, IA — The Marengo Fire Department is considering its options after a fire broke out at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo Thursday afternoon. The fire took approximately 15 hours to put out, resulting in significant structural damage to the building. Due to the products inside the plant, many of the firefighter's uniforms are rendered unusable until they can get cleaned.
MARENGO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City PD urge caution after armed robbery

Iowa City — Monday afternoon, the Iowa City Police Department (PD) responded to an armed robbery at Oaknoll. At around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Oaknoll on West Benton Street & Oaknoll Court. A description of a person of interest and the circumstances of incident were similar to...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls Police make arrest in November Animal Neglect case

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four people have been arrested after 23 animals were rescued from a Cedar Falls home back in November. Police charged 34-year-old Thomas Orr, 43-year-old Heather William-Orr, and 46-year-old William Shock with Animal Neglect with injury which is a Serious Misdemeanor offense. 22-year-old Tamara Shock was...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oakland Road open to traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening

KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luminarias light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights

Coralville — Sunday evening, Coralville's 42nd Annual Aisle of Lights kicked off throughout the city. Residents and businesses were invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks, turn on their holiday lights, and take a self-guided tour of Coralville's glowing streets. Free sand was provided by the Coralville Community Aquatic...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Hunter Kenyon

An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for a 14 year-old boy with a history of self-harm. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in finding Hunter Shane Kenyon. He was last seen at St. Luke's Hospital on Friday, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Central College faculty create learning videos for PEERS Program

PELLA, Iowa — Central College faculty members created two educational videos for area schools as part of PEERS, a career awareness program made available through WorkSMART Connector. Videos include "Bats" by Russell Benedict, professor of biology, and "Bees" by Paulina Mena, associate professor of biology, with production coordination provided...
PELLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Last Hope Animal Rescue kicks off Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Last Hope Animal Rescue kicked off their Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru Event in southwest Cedar Rapids. All of the donations help care for the dogs and cats at the 16th Avenue facility. Some of the dogs were out greeting residents driving through the light...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

East and West High Schools prepare for 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo

Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools announced they will be competing in the 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament. East and West high schools are hosting the event with support from:. Experience Waterloo. Waterloo hotel/motel tax. Waterloo Sports and and Leisure Commission. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame...
WATERLOO, IA

