Rotarians help West Ohio Food Bank pack food boxes for seniors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They will take the volunteers any way they can get them. The West Ohio Food Bank's "Senior Food Box" program does its first "on the road" packing event today at the Lima Rotary Club meeting. The food bank brought everything they needed to pack two pallets of boxes. Rotarians were quick to get in line and fill the boxes with all types of commodities that will provide meals for a couple of weeks for a senior citizen.
Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
Lima Salvation Army sorting and prepping gifts for their Christmas Assistance Program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a busy day for the Salvation Army, and it is only going to get busier. Toys for Tots boxes were being brought to the Lima Salvation Army as they prepare for their Christmas Assistance Program. Toys have already started to be sorted and bagged to head home with families to go under the tree for Christmas. The shelves look a little bare in what they call the "Toy Shop" but they are sure the Lima community will come through to help families in need.
Nearly $1 million in state funding will help Auglaize Co. take down blighted structures
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County has gotten nearly $1 million to help revitalize nine properties by tearing down blighted structures. The money came from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced funding to do 2,200 demolition projects statewide. Auglaize county will be tearing down or have already torn down former homes, businesses, and even the former school in Moulton. The demolition work will allow the sites to be redeveloped for other uses. One of the St. Marys projects will allow the city to expand their wastewater treatment plant. But Auglaize County is hoping that another $3 million could be coming their way through the Brownfield Grant Program.
Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local family with long-time business ties in Lima-Allen County is once again giving back to the community. It was announced today at the Lima Rotary that the stage at the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater will be known as the "Pangle Pavilion". Howard Pangle bought his first grocery in 1924 and his family has continued in the business world with many different opportunities. The Kriegel-Pangle family continues to make significant contributions to the Lima region.
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
The LSO help make a Visit to the North Pole magical
Bath Twp (WLIO) - Kids and parents made a Visit to the North Pole without even leaving Allen County Sunday afternoon. This is the 2nd year that the Lima Symphony Orchestra held their holiday-themed fundraiser at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue. There was music, cookie and ornament decorating, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa Claus or some of his reindeer. They estimated that there were going to be around 1 thousand people stopping by to help support the symphony and their continuing efforts to bring music and education to the area.
Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
Annual model train show and swap meeting brings back train enthusiasts
Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - People looking to put a train set under the Christmas tree this year had a one-stop shop to make that happen. The National Model Railroad Association Division 3 sponsored a Train Show and Swap Meet at the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The annual fundraiser for the association, brought in 50 vendors to sell a variety of sizes of model trains, some of the items are even considered antiques. Organizers say while the train show brings out a lot of nostalgia in people, either remembering playing with trains themselves or of parents or grandparents spending time with their model trains, the hobby can have something for everyone.
Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released
An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
