Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

‘Enjoying every minute’: Todd Yeagley reflects on Team 50, program ahead of National Championship

Getting to the National Championship game is far from simple. It seems obvious. As an Indiana men’s soccer fan, though, you wouldn’t know it. The relative ease with which Todd Yeagley and his predecessors have blazed through the treacherous path throughout the program’s 50-year history – it’s the Hoosiers’ 17th appearance and Yeagley’s fourth as their head coach – has created consistency unlike anything else in collegiate or professional sports.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mediafeed.org

Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much

Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

No lie! Norman bombs power BNL to streak-busting victory over Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG – The film doesn’t lie. Ball don’t lie. Karsyn Norman, annoyed by what she considered a recent shooting slump, clicked on a video – probably titled “Norman’s Greatest Hits” – and watched clips of her jumpers raining destruction. If those highlights fix what ails a shooter, she should market it.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 62 Pike 29

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Pike Red Devils were on the road Friday night against the undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs on Operation Basketball. Brownsburg rolled to the win - their fifth straight - 62-29. Elhadj Diallo had 24-points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings finished with 11...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

