Indiana Daily Student
‘Enjoying every minute’: Todd Yeagley reflects on Team 50, program ahead of National Championship
Getting to the National Championship game is far from simple. It seems obvious. As an Indiana men’s soccer fan, though, you wouldn’t know it. The relative ease with which Todd Yeagley and his predecessors have blazed through the treacherous path throughout the program’s 50-year history – it’s the Hoosiers’ 17th appearance and Yeagley’s fourth as their head coach – has created consistency unlike anything else in collegiate or professional sports.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball played 36 solid minutes. Don’t ask about the other four.
LAS VEGAS — Sin City. A monument to opulence. A garish adult Disneyland where visitors can stroll downtown with an open 24 oz. Coors Light, slot machines outnumber trees and the upper tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy are just an MGM Platinum membership away. And if you flew 2,000...
Indiana Daily Student
Indomitable Arizona offense downs No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball 89-75 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — It was a battle of strength vs. strength between No. 10 University of Arizona’s fast-paced offense, and No. 14 Indiana’s stout defense at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Arizona entered the game with the second-best offensive efficiency in the country. Indiana...
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats Pitt 2-0 to advance to second College Cup Final in three seasons
History would not be rewritten on this night. The pursuit of perfection, not vengeance, prevailed. Back in the College Cup for what felt like the millionth time over its storied 50-year history, Indiana men’s soccer once again showed that experience and sustained success does matter at this stage of the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer silences doubters, shuts out Pitt en route to NCAA Championship
Sophomore forward Tommy Mihalic was smiling ear to ear, triumphantly pumping his fists in the air. He, along with over a dozen jubilant teammates, made sure to express their gratitude to the fans and the Indiana Crabb Band first and foremost. There were hugs, high fives and endearing team dancing,...
mediafeed.org
Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much
Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
wbiw.com
No lie! Norman bombs power BNL to streak-busting victory over Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG – The film doesn’t lie. Ball don’t lie. Karsyn Norman, annoyed by what she considered a recent shooting slump, clicked on a video – probably titled “Norman’s Greatest Hits” – and watched clips of her jumpers raining destruction. If those highlights fix what ails a shooter, she should market it.
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
WTHR
Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 62 Pike 29
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Pike Red Devils were on the road Friday night against the undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs on Operation Basketball. Brownsburg rolled to the win - their fifth straight - 62-29. Elhadj Diallo had 24-points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kanon Catchings finished with 11...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
victorybellrings.com
Predicting who will be Penn State Football’s transfer portal additions
Penn State Football will use the transfer portal to add to what should be a loaded 2023 roster. The transfer portal has never been this full with as much talent as it is right now, and Penn State Football is trying to take advantage of that. The Nittany Lions are...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
