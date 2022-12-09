ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nelson scores 2 to lead Islanders to 6-4 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. “It was a good hockey game. It’s a team that’s been playing well all year and we’re trying to catch them,″ said Islanders forward Zach Parise. ”There’s a lot on the line. We had a good little outburst in the second period.” Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday night. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin's marking his 796th career goal.
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Chargers get shocking update on Pro Bowl lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers impressed in a big way on Sunday night, getting a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. They received even more great news when head coach Brandon Staley gave a shocking update on Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Slater suffered a devastating bicep earlier this year, but Staley revealed that there Read more... The post Chargers get shocking update on Pro Bowl lineman appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy