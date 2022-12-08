Read full article on original website
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
N. Idaho Republican committee will host US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as keynote speaker
The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee announced U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, will be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner in February, one of the committee’s largest fundraising events. Since she was first elected in 2020, Greene has promoted antisemitic and white supremacist conspiracy theories, along...
Spokane Woman Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho County for the Second Time in Four Months
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, December 3, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident on Highway 162 in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Stacia Hewlett, of Spokane, WA.
Spokane Police Arrest Two Juveniles in Connection to Series of Gun Store Burglaries
SPOKANE - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to multiple gun store smash and grab burglaries that took place over Thanksgiving weekend. According to the SPD, several of the firearms that were taken in the burglaries have been recovered. According to a release from the SPD, over Thanksgiving...
Spokane Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Fired Multiple Shots Near Riverfront Park Tuesday Morning
SPOKANE - On the morning of Tuesday, December 6 at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Spokane Police Department received multiple calls regarding a man shooting a gun in the air in the area of Howard and Spokane Falls Blvd. According to a media release from the Spokane Police Department, no one...
Off-Duty Deputy Who Was Injured After Being Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstuck from Snow Expected to Make Full Recovery
The Colfax man who was injured after becoming pinned between two vehicles while attempting to help one of them become unstuck from the snow has been identified as Cory Alcantar, who is a Deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Alcantar, who was not "working" at the time of the...
