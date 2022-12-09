ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71

Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
MOBILE, AL
Porterville Recorder

IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53

Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Miami 87, Indiana 82

MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87. INDIANA (82) Hield 8-16 0-0 19, Nesmith 5-12 0-0 12, Turner 4-9...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Percentages: FG .494, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Durant 3-6, Irving 3-10, Harris 1-3, Curry 1-6, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, Durant, Harris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Durant 3, Ma.Morris 2, Simmons 2, Sumner 2, Irving, Watanabe). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
Porterville Recorder

Columbia 57, Lafayette 45

COLUMBIA (5-9) Bedri 1-5 0-0 2, Odunowo 3-4 0-0 6, B.Thompson 4-8 3-4 13, Brown 3-14 4-4 11, De La Rosa 1-1 3-4 6, Noland 2-6 1-1 5, McLean 3-8 0-1 7, Tavroff 3-4 0-0 6, Stankard 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 12-16 57. LAFAYETTE (1-11) Jenkins 3-8 0-1 6,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Porterville Recorder

STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Ascension Christian School 59, Kenner Discovery 51. Lake Charles College Prep 44, Holy Savior Menard 26. McMain vs. Scotlandville, ccd. Ponchatoula vs. Varnado, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61

SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
MAINE STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy