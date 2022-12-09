Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71
Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
Porterville Recorder
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87. INDIANA (82) Hield 8-16 0-0 19, Nesmith 5-12 0-0 12, Turner 4-9...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
Percentages: FG .494, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Durant 3-6, Irving 3-10, Harris 1-3, Curry 1-6, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, Durant, Harris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Durant 3, Ma.Morris 2, Simmons 2, Sumner 2, Irving, Watanabe). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1
Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
Delhi picks up a big win on the road to start the week
HIGHLIGHTS (Boys Basketball): Delhi beat Oxford 87-29.
Porterville Recorder
Columbia 57, Lafayette 45
COLUMBIA (5-9) Bedri 1-5 0-0 2, Odunowo 3-4 0-0 6, B.Thompson 4-8 3-4 13, Brown 3-14 4-4 11, De La Rosa 1-1 3-4 6, Noland 2-6 1-1 5, McLean 3-8 0-1 7, Tavroff 3-4 0-0 6, Stankard 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 12-16 57. LAFAYETTE (1-11) Jenkins 3-8 0-1 6,...
Porterville Recorder
STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Ascension Christian School 59, Kenner Discovery 51. Lake Charles College Prep 44, Holy Savior Menard 26. McMain vs. Scotlandville, ccd. Ponchatoula vs. Varnado, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
No. 7 Texas beats Rice in OT after coach Chris Beard’s suspension
Marcus Carr scored a season-high 28 points and combined with Sir’Jabari Rice to produce all 15 of Texas’ points in
Porterville Recorder
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61
SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
Reports: Jackson St. to name T.C. Taylor head coach
Jackson State is set to replace Deion Sanders with receivers coach T.C. Taylor, ESPN and Football Scoop reported Monday night.
Porterville Recorder
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim...
Comments / 0