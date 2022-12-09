ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Winnipeg

Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has an 18-8-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Jets have a +20 scoring differential,...
Porterville Recorder

Blue Jackets visit the Panthers after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers after the Blue Jackets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in overtime. Florida is 13-11-4 overall and 7-3-3 at home. The Panthers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 13 (Siegenthaler), 3:05. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 8, 4:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 14 (Vesey, Trocheck), 18:25. Penalties_Vesey, NYR (Roughing), 13:39; Severson, NJ (Slashing), 13:39. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 15 (Mercer, Hamilton), 11:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 10 (Zibanejad, Fox), 13:58 (pp). 6, N.Y....
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Colorado plays Philadelphia after Rantanen's hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mikko Rantanen's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche's 3-2 overtime win. Colorado has a 5-4-2 record at home and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Lightning and Kraken take the ice in non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup. Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 in home games and 17-9-1 overall. The Lightning have a 17-1-1 record in games...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Atlantic Division-leading Boston takes on New York

New York Islanders (17-12-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders. Boston is 14-0-1 at home and 21-4-1 overall. The Bruins are 5-2-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
