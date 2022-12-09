Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz County's sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight
Figuring out a proper oversight model for sheriffs — themselves elected officials — has challenged counties across the country. A state bill passed in 2020 finally offers California counties some tools, and Santa Cruz is readying to take advantage.
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding
Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County looking for artist to create public art at multi-use pathway
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Cruz County is looking for an artist to create a public art component for the Green Valley Road multi-use pathway that connects Watsonville and unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County to schools, parks, social services and transit stops. County officials said the budget for the public artwork project is $72,000. […]
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
Murphy Road closed due to high river levels
NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River. Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to The post Murphy Road closed due to high river levels appeared first on KION546.
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a single-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a truck had crashed into a pole.
VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard
Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
San Jose has been in a legal battle over the project with Santa Clara County and Milpitas since 2005. The biggest issue was the traffic and congestion new housing would create. But, with homelessness becoming a growing concern in the South Bay, all sides agree making housing more available needs to be the priority.
Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County
A major winter storm left thousands without power across Santa Cruz County on Saturday. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Highway 1 closed
Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions
CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
