Saint Louis, MO

Porterville Recorder

Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Winnipeg

Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has an 18-8-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Jets have a +20 scoring differential,...
FOX 2

Jordan Binnington blanks Predators for 100th NHL win

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. Now, he also has 100 NHL wins to his name. Binnington stopped all 25 shots in Monday’s home win over the Nashville Predators, good for his 12th career shutout and 100th career regular-season victory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Blue Jackets visit the Panthers after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers after the Blue Jackets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in overtime. Florida is 13-11-4 overall and 7-3-3 at home. The Panthers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 13 (Siegenthaler), 3:05. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 8, 4:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 14 (Vesey, Trocheck), 18:25. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 15 (Mercer, Hamilton), 11:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 10 (Zibanejad, Fox), 13:58 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 6 (Miller, Chytil), 14:05. Third Period_None.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

Atlantic Division-leading Boston takes on New York

New York Islanders (17-12-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders. Boston is 14-0-1 at home and 21-4-1 overall. The Bruins are 5-2-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Lightning and Kraken take the ice in non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup. Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 in home games and 17-9-1 overall. The Lightning have a 17-1-1 record in games...
TAMPA, FL

