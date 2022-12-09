ST. LOUIS – Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. Now, he also has 100 NHL wins to his name. Binnington stopped all 25 shots in Monday’s home win over the Nashville Predators, good for his 12th career shutout and 100th career regular-season victory.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO