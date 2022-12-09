Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has an 18-8-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Jets have a +20 scoring differential,...
Jordan Binnington blanks Predators for 100th NHL win
ST. LOUIS – Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. Now, he also has 100 NHL wins to his name. Binnington stopped all 25 shots in Monday’s home win over the Nashville Predators, good for his 12th career shutout and 100th career regular-season victory.
Porterville Recorder
Blue Jackets visit the Panthers after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers after the Blue Jackets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in overtime. Florida is 13-11-4 overall and 7-3-3 at home. The Panthers...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1
Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 13 (Siegenthaler), 3:05. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 8, 4:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 14 (Vesey, Trocheck), 18:25. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 15 (Mercer, Hamilton), 11:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 10 (Zibanejad, Fox), 13:58 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 6 (Miller, Chytil), 14:05. Third Period_None.
Porterville Recorder
Atlantic Division-leading Boston takes on New York
New York Islanders (17-12-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders. Boston is 14-0-1 at home and 21-4-1 overall. The Bruins are 5-2-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
Porterville Recorder
Lightning and Kraken take the ice in non-conference matchup
Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup. Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 in home games and 17-9-1 overall. The Lightning have a 17-1-1 record in games...
