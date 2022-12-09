Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Fortuna boys fall to Piner in disappointing AIBT championship
By Ray Hamill — It was a disappointing tournament finale for the Fortuna Huskies at the Arcata tournament on Saturday, although head coach Norm Sotomayor is hoping his young team will benefit from that down the road. One day after beating the host team for the first time in...
humboldtsports.com
Ferndale girls win exciting Trinity tournament decider
The Ferndale girls held their nerve late in Saturday’s championship game at the Trinity Holiday Classic in basketball, beating the host school 50-47 in an exciting championship showdown. With the lead changing hands several times in the fourth quarter, the Ferndale girls hit 7 of 10 free throw attempts...
humboldtsports.com
Longtime Hoopa teammates selected for Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
By Ray Hamill — Three different Hoopa players will represent three different local tribes at the 2022 Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota. Seniors Darvin Davis IV, Jason Marshall and Donovan Lonewolf were all chosen for this year’s showcase event and all will take the field at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S Bank Stadium to cap a big week for them on Sunday.
humboldtsports.com
Whitmer’s buzzer-beater lifts Panthers past the Tigers
Cody Whitmer hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lead the McKinleyville Panthers to a thrilling 42-41 win over their biggest rivals on Saturday afternoon. An early-season matchup against the Tigers in the third-place game at the Arcata tournament did not disappoint, with the game going down to the wire and suggesting this year’s Big 5 should be very competitive.
humboldtsports.com
Back with a bang, Bell victorious at Bellator 289
Cass Bell ended a three-year wait on Friday, getting his first win in the MMA cage since December 2019. The Arcata-based professional fighter won a split decision in a bantamweight showdown against Jared Scoggins on his return to action at Bellator 289 in Connecticut. It was his first fight since...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
Zoellner’s Motion for Sanctions Against City Of Arcata Denied in Josiah Lawson Homicide Case
Kyle Zoellner, arrested for the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in 2017, filed for and was denied sanctions against the City of Arcata and co-defendants a week ago Friday. The murder suspect turned civil plaintiff asked for several points of relief in his recently filed motion for sanctions after having convinced a federal district court jury in San Francisco back in October that a former Arcata Police was at fault for elements of “malicious prosecution” related to Zoellner’s 2017 murder charges. The requested relief and sanctions included over $40 million in attorneys’ fees and a requested reversal of the Judge’s recent Order on Probable Cause, despite the Judge having overturned the jury’s substantial financial award after affirming that probable cause for the arrest was valid.
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
kymkemp.com
One Arrested With Two and One Half Ounces of Fentanyl, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. After an investigation spanning several months, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a Humboldt County Superior...
kymkemp.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka
About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
kymkemp.com
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
