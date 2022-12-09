Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Teurlings Catholic 56, Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter 4. B.T. Washington vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd. Morgan City vs. Hahnville, ccd. New Iberia Catholic vs. Cecilia, ccd. Port Allen vs. St. James, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
